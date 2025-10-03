Maryland High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025
There are 90 games scheduled across Maryland on Friday, October 3, including 14 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Maryland High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Friday include some of Maryland's top-ranked teams as No. 5 Quince Orchard travels to take on Churchill, and No. 14 St. Mary's Ryken hosts No. 6 Our Lady of Good Counsel.
Maryland High School Football Games To Watch - October 3, 2025
14 ranked matchups highlight this week of Maryland high school football on Friday, setting the stage for an exciting slate of games.
Maryland Class 1A High School Football Schedule - October 3
There are 23 Class 1A high school football games in Maryland on Friday, October 3, 2025. The first game, Edmondson-Westside vs Benjamin Franklin, starts at 3:45 PM. Ther game of the week is highlighted by Patuxent vs Leonardtown at 6:00 PM. The final game, Allegany vs Maret, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on ourMaryland Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 2A High School Football Schedule - October 3
There are 26 Class 2A high school football games in Maryland on Friday, October 3, 2025. The first game, Towson vs Patapsco, starts at 4:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Milford Mill Academy vs Franklin at 6:00 PM. The final game, North Harford vs C. Milton Wright, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on ourMaryland Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 2A- 1A High School Football Schedule - October 3
There are 21 Class 2A-1A high school football games in Maryland on Friday, October 3, 2025. The first game, Forest Park vs Poly, starts at 3:45 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Lake Clifton vs Dunbar at 5:00 PM. The final game, North East vs Elkton, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on ourMaryland Class 2A-1A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 3A High School Football Schedule - October 3
There are 32 Class 3A high school football games in Maryland on Friday, October 3, 2025. The first game,Digital Harbor vs Patterson, starts at 3:45 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Milford Mill Academy vs Franklin at 6:00 PM. The final game, Edgewood vs Havre de Grace, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on ourMaryland Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 4A High School Football Schedule - October 3
There are 16 Class 4A high school football games in Maryland on Friday, October 3, 2025. The first game, Old Mill vs North County, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Quince Orchard vs Churchill at 6:30 PM. The final game, Blake vs Blair, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on ourMaryland Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 4A-3A High School Football Schedule - October 3
There are 28 Class 4A-3A high school football games in Maryland on Friday, October 3, 2025. The first game, Mergenthaler Vo-Tech vs City College, starts at 3:45 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Annapolis vs Arundel at 6:00 PM. The final game, Blake vs Blair, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on ourMaryland Class 4A-3A High School Football Scoreboard.
