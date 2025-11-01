High School

Maryland high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025

See every final score from this week of Maryland high school football

CJ Vafiadis

St. Jospeh in the first half vs St. Frances Academy of Baltimore
St. Jospeh in the first half vs St. Frances Academy of Baltimore / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2025 Maryland high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Maryland High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates - October 31, 2025

Maryland high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025

Annapolis 16, Crofton 6

Annapolis Area Christian 19, St. John's Catholic Prep 14

Archbishop Spalding 56, Mount St. Joseph 20

Boonsboro 43, Smithsburg 7

Boys' Latin 6, St. Paul's 35

Brunswick 24, Catoctin 13

Carver Vo-Tech 40, Douglass 0

Century 13, Liberty 8

Colonel Richardson 56, North Caroline 7

DeMatha 42, Gonzaga 14

Dunbar 34, Patterson 3

Eleanor Roosevelt 14, Oxon Hill 7

Fallston 21, Bohemia Manor 14

Forest Park 38, Edmondson-Westside 2

Francis Scott Key 7, South Carroll 23

Green Street Academy 28, Lake Clifton 8

Havre de Grace 17, Joppatowne 2

John Carroll 16, Archbishop Curley 15

Kennedy 42, Poolesville 6

Keyser 27, Mountain Ridge 21

Largo 44, Friendly 0

Laurel 13, Bowie 12

Linganore 28, Urbana 6

Manchester Valley 37, Centennial 0

McDonough 29, Stone 6

Mergenthaler Vo-Tech 50, Digital Harbor 0

Middletown 40, Walkersville 7

Milford Mill Academy 42, Owings Mills 0

Mt. Zion Prep Academy 14, Riverdale Baptist 7

North Point 21, St. Charles 7

Northern 42, Southern 7

Northwest 42, Blair 7

Oakdale 49, Tuscarora 0

Quince Orchard 35, Gaithersburg 0

Randallstown 12, Franklin 7

Seneca Valley 13, Rockville 0

Severn Run 28, North County 10

St. Mary's 36, Severn School 13

St. Vincent Pallotti 35, Our Lady of Mount Carmel 0

Westlake 26, Lackey 7

Wheaton 40, Einstein 6

Wise 63, Northwestern 0

Wootton 12, Clarksburg 0

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Maryland