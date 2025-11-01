Maryland high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025
The 2025 Maryland high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Maryland high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025
Annapolis 16, Crofton 6
Annapolis Area Christian 19, St. John's Catholic Prep 14
Archbishop Spalding 56, Mount St. Joseph 20
Boonsboro 43, Smithsburg 7
Boys' Latin 6, St. Paul's 35
Brunswick 24, Catoctin 13
Carver Vo-Tech 40, Douglass 0
Century 13, Liberty 8
Colonel Richardson 56, North Caroline 7
DeMatha 42, Gonzaga 14
Dunbar 34, Patterson 3
Eleanor Roosevelt 14, Oxon Hill 7
Fallston 21, Bohemia Manor 14
Forest Park 38, Edmondson-Westside 2
Francis Scott Key 7, South Carroll 23
Green Street Academy 28, Lake Clifton 8
Havre de Grace 17, Joppatowne 2
John Carroll 16, Archbishop Curley 15
Kennedy 42, Poolesville 6
Keyser 27, Mountain Ridge 21
Largo 44, Friendly 0
Laurel 13, Bowie 12
Linganore 28, Urbana 6
Manchester Valley 37, Centennial 0
McDonough 29, Stone 6
Mergenthaler Vo-Tech 50, Digital Harbor 0
Middletown 40, Walkersville 7
Milford Mill Academy 42, Owings Mills 0
Mt. Zion Prep Academy 14, Riverdale Baptist 7
North Point 21, St. Charles 7
Northern 42, Southern 7
Northwest 42, Blair 7
Oakdale 49, Tuscarora 0
Quince Orchard 35, Gaithersburg 0
Randallstown 12, Franklin 7
Seneca Valley 13, Rockville 0
Severn Run 28, North County 10
St. Mary's 36, Severn School 13
St. Vincent Pallotti 35, Our Lady of Mount Carmel 0
Westlake 26, Lackey 7
Wheaton 40, Einstein 6
Wise 63, Northwestern 0
Wootton 12, Clarksburg 0
