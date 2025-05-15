High School

Maryland high school football: Our Lady of Good Counsel announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Falcons' schedule includes Columbus (Florida), DePaul Catholic (New Jersey), Middletown (Delaware) and St. John's College High (District of Columbia)

We're in the month of May, and more and more high school football teams across Maryland will be preparing for the fall.

High School On SI Maryland will bring you updates on each school's football schedule being announced.

Recently, the Our Lady of Good Counsel Falcons recently released their schedule, with the following slate of games for 2025. The Falcons will play a full 10-game slate, including five notable contests against East Coast powers Columbus (Florida), DePaul Catholic (New Jersey), Middletown (Delaware), St. Joseph's Prep (Pennsylvania) and St. John's College High (District of Columbia).

Among other teams on the Falcons' regular season slate are DeMatha, Gonzaga , Bishop McNamara, St. James and at home in a contest against St. Mary's Ryken.

Below is the Falcons' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL FALCONS SCHEDULE

Aug. 29: vs. Columbus (Florida)

Sep. 5: vs. DePaul Catholic (New Jersey)

Sep. 12: at Middletown (Delaware)

Sep. 20: at St. Joseph's Prep (Pennsylvania)

Sep. 26: vs. St. James

Oct. 3: vs. St. Mary's Ryken

Oct. 10: at DeMatha

Oct. 18: at St. John's College High (District of Columbia)

Oct. 25: at Gonzaga

Nov. 7: vs. Bishop McNamara

