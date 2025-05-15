Maryland high school football: Our Lady of Good Counsel announces 2025 schedule
We're in the month of May, and more and more high school football teams across Maryland will be preparing for the fall.
High School On SI Maryland will bring you updates on each school's football schedule being announced.
Recently, the Our Lady of Good Counsel Falcons recently released their schedule, with the following slate of games for 2025. The Falcons will play a full 10-game slate, including five notable contests against East Coast powers Columbus (Florida), DePaul Catholic (New Jersey), Middletown (Delaware), St. Joseph's Prep (Pennsylvania) and St. John's College High (District of Columbia).
Among other teams on the Falcons' regular season slate are DeMatha, Gonzaga , Bishop McNamara, St. James and at home in a contest against St. Mary's Ryken.
Below is the Falcons' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL FALCONS SCHEDULE
Aug. 29: vs. Columbus (Florida)
Sep. 5: vs. DePaul Catholic (New Jersey)
Sep. 12: at Middletown (Delaware)
Sep. 20: at St. Joseph's Prep (Pennsylvania)
Sep. 26: vs. St. James
Oct. 3: vs. St. Mary's Ryken
Oct. 10: at DeMatha
Oct. 18: at St. John's College High (District of Columbia)
Oct. 25: at Gonzaga
Nov. 7: vs. Bishop McNamara
More From Maryland High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi