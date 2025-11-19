Maryland High School Football Playoffs See Game Result Changed
The use of an ineligible player has knocked one Maryland high school football team from the postseason and given another new life.
Middletown High School was set to compete in the next round of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association playoffs this coming week after besting Liberty, 51-7.
However, the use of an ineligible player has resulted in the Knights being forced to forfeit the victory, sending Liberty to the next round of the 2A/1A championship bracket.
School Self-Reported Violation That Knocked Them From Maryland High School Football Playoffs
Frederick News-Post reported the decision after receiving an email from the Middletown school district.
“We recognize that this news is disappointing for our student-athletes, families and community,” the email from Middletown High School read. “Please know that our foremost priority is to uphold the principles of integrity, sportsmanship and full compliance with FCPS and state athletic guidelines.
“It was recently discovered that an ineligible MHS student-athlete inadvertently participated in the game. Upon identifying the issue, the school immediately reported the concern to FCPS.”
'Playoff Games Are Not Eligible For Appeal' In Maryland High School Football
From there, the FCPS sent the violation to the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association, who made the ultimate decision.
Middletown confirmed they will not file an appeal, as “playoff games are not eligible for appeal” according to the MPSSAA.
Middletown Ends Season 8-3 Overall
For Middletown, they end the season 8-3 overall. They had won three in a row and five of six prior to the official change of the win over Liberty to a forfeit loss.
The Knights had dropped a 17-14 decision at Frederick and a 56-42 contest with Linganore on the road.
Middletown has not had a losing record since 2014, when they went 4-6 overall. Current head coach Andy Baker came on in 2024, going 9-3 overall with two playoff wins before they lost to Patuxent, 42-13.
Liberty Credited With Second Playoff Victory This Season
Liberty posted a 23-21 win in the opening round of the playoffs over Williamsport, as they won three straight down the stretch of the regular season before a loss in the finale to Century, 13-8.
The Lions are in their first year under Marcel Fraser, who replaced veteran head coach Lawrence Luthe.