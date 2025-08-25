High School

Maryland High School Football Preseason Classification Rankings

Sheldon Shealer

Defending champion Quince Orchard, which has won three of the past four 4A titles, starts the season in the No. 1 spot in the Class 4A classification rankings.
Defending champion Quince Orchard, which has won three of the past four 4A titles, starts the season in the No. 1 spot in the Class 4A classification rankings. / Derek Toney

While it's no surprise that national power St. Frances Academy tops the Maryland Private School classification ranking, the MPSSAA favorites are all household names, as well.

Defending state champions Quince Orchard (Class 4A) and North Point (Class 4A-3A) open the season atop their respective classifications. Patuxent, last year’s 2A-1A champion, debuts at No. 1 in Class 1A after being reclassified in the offseason.

Dunbar, the 2024 2A-1A runner-up, leads this year’s 2A-1A rankings, while state semifinalists Milford Mill Academy (now in Class 3A) and Westlake (Class 2A) also begin the season ranked No. 1. All six MPSSAA preseason No. 2 teams made it at least to the state semifinals last year, with two (Arundel and Fort Hill) winning titles and three (Huntingtown, Linganore, and Wise) as state runners-up.

Private Schools

Rank

School

League

'24 Record

1

St. Frances Academy

Independent

8-3

2

DeMatha

WCAC-C

10-1

3

Archbishop Spalding

MIAA A

12-0

4

McDonogh School

MIAA A

10-2

5

Good Counsel

WCAC-C

7-5

6

Georgetown Prep

IAC

7-2

7

Loyola Blakefield

MIAA A

6-5

8

Bishop McNamara

WCAC-C

4-6

9

Mount St. Joseph

MIAA A

4-7

10

Bullis School

IAC

8-2

11

St. Mary's Ryken

WCAC-M

9-3

12

Calvert Hall

MIAA A

7-5

13

Concordia Prep

MIAA A

4-6

14

Archbishop Curley

MIAA B

9-3

15

Landon School

IAC

7-3

Class 4A

Rank

School

Region

'24 Record

1

Quince Orchard

West

13-0

2

Wise

South

11-2

3

Flowers

South

9-3

4

Paint Branch

North

9-2

5

Broadneck

East

10-2

6

Northwest

West

9-3

7

James H. Blake

North

9-3

8

Eleanor Roosevelt

South

7-2

9

Bethesda-CC

North

8-4

10

Dundalk

East

9-3

Class 4A-3A

Rank

School

Region

'24 Record

1

North Point

East

12-2

2

Arundel

East

12-1

3

Mergenthaler Vo-Tech

North

11-3

4

Perry Hall

North

9-3

5

Sherwood

South

10-3

6

Leonardtown

East

8-5

7

Old Mill

East

8-4

8

Frederick

West

7-5

9

Marriotts Ridge

West

8-3

10

Oxon Hill

South

6-4

Class 3A

Rank

School

Region

'24 Record

1

Milford Mill Academy

North

10-2

2

Linganore

West

13-1

3

Stephen Decatur

South

14-0

4

Oakdale

West

8-3

5

Franklin

North

8-4

6

Damascus

West

7-4

7

Edgewood

East

9-2

8

Westminster

North

7-4

9

Atholton

North

9-3

10

South River

South

7-4

Class 2A

Rank

School

Region

'24 Record

1

Westlake

South

10-3

2

Huntingtown

South

10-3

3

Douglass-PG

East

12-1

4

Bel Air

North

7-5

5

Largo

East

6-4

6

Howard

West

9-2

7

Oakland Mills

West

11-2

8

Northern-Calvert

South

7-5

9

Gwynn Park

East

4-7

10

Glenelg

West

6-4

Class 2A-1A

Rank

School

Region

'24 Record

1

Dunbar

South

13-1

2

Middletown

West

9-3

3

Calvert

East

6-5

4

Randallstown

West

10-2

5

Liberty

West

7-5

6

Forest Park

South

8-3

7

Lackey

East

6-5

8

Easton

East

8-4

9

Harford Tech

North

8-2

10

Fallston

North

7-4

Class 1A

Rank

School

Region

'24 Record

1

Patuxent

East

14-0

2

Fort Hill

West

7-7

3

SEED School

North

9-2

4

Perryville

East

10-3

5

Cambridge-S.D.

East

10-1

6

Patterson Mill

South

8-4

7

Boonsboro

North

10-2

8

Havre de Grace

South

7-4

9

Allegany

West

4-6

10

Northern Garrett

West

8-6

Published
Sheldon Shealer
SHELDON SHEALER

Sheldon Shealer is an award-winning sports journalist with more than 30 years of state and national high school sports coverage, which includes creating the Maryland high school football media state rankings and state records. His previous stops include editor positions with ESPN, Student Sports, The Frederick News-Post, and Hagerstown Herald-Mail, and time as a reporter with The Washington Post. He is also a professor of sports journalism at Mount St. Mary's University and a PhD candidate at Penn State University. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Maryland