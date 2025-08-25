Maryland High School Football Preseason Classification Rankings
While it's no surprise that national power St. Frances Academy tops the Maryland Private School classification ranking, the MPSSAA favorites are all household names, as well.
Defending state champions Quince Orchard (Class 4A) and North Point (Class 4A-3A) open the season atop their respective classifications. Patuxent, last year’s 2A-1A champion, debuts at No. 1 in Class 1A after being reclassified in the offseason.
Dunbar, the 2024 2A-1A runner-up, leads this year’s 2A-1A rankings, while state semifinalists Milford Mill Academy (now in Class 3A) and Westlake (Class 2A) also begin the season ranked No. 1. All six MPSSAA preseason No. 2 teams made it at least to the state semifinals last year, with two (Arundel and Fort Hill) winning titles and three (Huntingtown, Linganore, and Wise) as state runners-up.
Private Schools
Rank
School
League
'24 Record
1
St. Frances Academy
Independent
8-3
2
DeMatha
WCAC-C
10-1
3
Archbishop Spalding
MIAA A
12-0
4
McDonogh School
MIAA A
10-2
5
Good Counsel
WCAC-C
7-5
6
Georgetown Prep
IAC
7-2
7
Loyola Blakefield
MIAA A
6-5
8
Bishop McNamara
WCAC-C
4-6
9
Mount St. Joseph
MIAA A
4-7
10
Bullis School
IAC
8-2
11
St. Mary's Ryken
WCAC-M
9-3
12
Calvert Hall
MIAA A
7-5
13
Concordia Prep
MIAA A
4-6
14
MIAA B
9-3
15
Landon School
IAC
7-3
Class 4A
Rank
School
Region
'24 Record
1
Quince Orchard
West
13-0
2
Wise
South
11-2
3
Flowers
South
9-3
4
Paint Branch
North
9-2
5
Broadneck
East
10-2
6
Northwest
West
9-3
7
James H. Blake
North
9-3
8
Eleanor Roosevelt
South
7-2
9
Bethesda-CC
North
8-4
10
Dundalk
East
9-3
Class 4A-3A
Rank
School
Region
'24 Record
1
North Point
East
12-2
2
Arundel
East
12-1
3
Mergenthaler Vo-Tech
North
11-3
4
Perry Hall
North
9-3
5
Sherwood
South
10-3
6
Leonardtown
East
8-5
7
Old Mill
East
8-4
8
Frederick
West
7-5
9
Marriotts Ridge
West
8-3
10
Oxon Hill
South
6-4
Class 3A
Rank
School
Region
'24 Record
1
Milford Mill Academy
North
10-2
2
Linganore
West
13-1
3
Stephen Decatur
South
14-0
4
Oakdale
West
8-3
5
Franklin
North
8-4
6
Damascus
West
7-4
7
Edgewood
East
9-2
8
Westminster
North
7-4
9
Atholton
North
9-3
10
South River
South
7-4
Class 2A
Rank
School
Region
'24 Record
1
Westlake
South
10-3
2
Huntingtown
South
10-3
3
Douglass-PG
East
12-1
4
Bel Air
North
7-5
5
Largo
East
6-4
6
Howard
West
9-2
7
Oakland Mills
West
11-2
8
Northern-Calvert
South
7-5
9
Gwynn Park
East
4-7
10
Glenelg
West
6-4
Class 2A-1A
Rank
School
Region
'24 Record
1
Dunbar
South
13-1
2
Middletown
West
9-3
3
Calvert
East
6-5
4
Randallstown
West
10-2
5
Liberty
West
7-5
6
Forest Park
South
8-3
7
Lackey
East
6-5
8
Easton
East
8-4
9
Harford Tech
North
8-2
10
Fallston
North
7-4
Class 1A
Rank
School
Region
'24 Record
1
Patuxent
East
14-0
2
Fort Hill
West
7-7
3
SEED School
North
9-2
4
Perryville
East
10-3
5
Cambridge-S.D.
East
10-1
6
Patterson Mill
South
8-4
7
Boonsboro
North
10-2
8
Havre de Grace
South
7-4
9
West
4-6
10
Northern Garrett
West
8-6