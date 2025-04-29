High School

Maryland high school football: Quince Orchard announces 2025 schedule

The defending state champions have Stone Bridge, Churchill and Northwest on their schedule

Harry Lichtman

Quince Orchard head football coach John Kelley addresses his team after its victory in the 2024 MPSSAA 4A state championship game.
Quince Orchard head football coach John Kelley addresses his team after its victory in the 2024 MPSSAA 4A state championship game. / Derek Toney

We're in the middle of spring, and more and more high school football teams across Maryland will be preparing for the fall.

Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg, Maryland, has been a football powerhouse in Montgomery County as well as the whole state for a long time. Head coach John Kelley is entering his 12th year as the school's varsity football head coach, and he has led the Cougars to four state championships. QO most recently won the 2024 MPSSAA 4A football state title, beating Henry A. Wise in the championship game, completing a 14-0 season.

The Cougars have four home games and five on the road listed on the schedule. The biggest matchup is at home against Northwest on Oct. 24, as QO-Northwest is one of the biggest rivalries in the county. The Cougars also will welcome Stone Bridge (Virginia) for the home opener Sept. 19.

Other noteworthy games on Quince Orchard's schedule include two road contests to begin the season against Paint Branch (Sept. 5) and Walter Johnson (Sept. 11), two other home contests against Seneca Valley (Sept. 25) and Sherwood (Oct. 10), and a 2024 playoff rematch at Churchill (Oct. 3).

Quince Orchard's 2025 football schedule
Quince Orchard's 2025 football schedule / @qohsfootball IG

2025 Quince Orchard Cougars football schedule

Sept. 5: at Paint Branch

Sept. 11 (Thursday): at Walter Johnson

Sept. 19: vs. Stone Bridge (Virginia)

Sept. 25 (Thursday): vs. Seneca Valley

Oct. 3: at Churchill

Oct. 10: vs. Sherwood

Oct. 16 (Thursday): at Clarksburg

Oct. 24: vs. Northwest

Oct. 31: at Gaithersburg

