Maryland high school football: Quince Orchard announces 2025 schedule
We're in the middle of spring, and more and more high school football teams across Maryland will be preparing for the fall.
High School On SI will bring you updates on each school's football schedule being announced.
Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg, Maryland, has been a football powerhouse in Montgomery County as well as the whole state for a long time. Head coach John Kelley is entering his 12th year as the school's varsity football head coach, and he has led the Cougars to four state championships. QO most recently won the 2024 MPSSAA 4A football state title, beating Henry A. Wise in the championship game, completing a 14-0 season.
The Cougars have four home games and five on the road listed on the schedule. The biggest matchup is at home against Northwest on Oct. 24, as QO-Northwest is one of the biggest rivalries in the county. The Cougars also will welcome Stone Bridge (Virginia) for the home opener Sept. 19.
Other noteworthy games on Quince Orchard's schedule include two road contests to begin the season against Paint Branch (Sept. 5) and Walter Johnson (Sept. 11), two other home contests against Seneca Valley (Sept. 25) and Sherwood (Oct. 10), and a 2024 playoff rematch at Churchill (Oct. 3).
2025 Quince Orchard Cougars football schedule
Sept. 5: at Paint Branch
Sept. 11 (Thursday): at Walter Johnson
Sept. 19: vs. Stone Bridge (Virginia)
Sept. 25 (Thursday): vs. Seneca Valley
Oct. 3: at Churchill
Oct. 10: vs. Sherwood
Oct. 16 (Thursday): at Clarksburg
Oct. 24: vs. Northwest
Oct. 31: at Gaithersburg
