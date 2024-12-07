High School

Quince Orchard Wins Maryland 4A State Championship, Defeats Wise 24-13 to Cap Perfect Season

Iverson Howard’s Two Touchdowns Lead Quince Orchard to Redemption and Third Title in Four Years Over Rival Henry A. Wise

Gary Adornato, Derek Toney

Quince Orchard head football coach John Kelley addresses his team after its victory over rival Henry A. Wise in the 2024 MPSSAA 4A state championship game. / Derek Toney

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland - After a long year, Quince Orchard returned to the top of Maryland public school football mountain Friday night. 

The Cougars won the Class 4A state championship with a 24-13 victory over Henry A. Wise at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. University of Maryland recruit Iverson Howard scored a pair of touchdowns for Quince Orchard.

In arguably the most anticipated match of championship weekend, the Cougars, ranked No. 6 in High School On SI Top Maryland High School Football Rankings, led wire-to-wire against the fifth-ranked Pumas, completing a perfect 14-0 season. 

Here’s five takeaways from Friday’s game

Iverson Howard finishes his Quince Orchard career the way it started

After getting a huge hug from Cougars coach John Kelley, Iverson Howard stood quietly behind his coach at midfield for the postgame handshakes. Draped over his right shoulder was a championship boxing belt.

Howard capped his varsity career with an exclamation point, rushing for a game-high 73 yards and two touchdowns.

The University of Maryland recruit opened the scoring with a 1-yard score in the second quarter. After Wise closed to within 14-7 in the fourth, Howard crossed the goalie for another 1-yard score, capping a nine-play, 76 yards.

Howard rushed for 29 of his 73 yards in the final quarter. As a freshman in 2021, he scored in the Cougars’ victory over Wise. 

Howard emerged in his sophomore season in 2022, capped with a 195-yard, two touchdown effort in a 32-7 win over Charles H. Flowers in the 4A final.

Howard went 51-1 in his high school career.

“I’m pretty nonchalant and this hasn’t hit me yet,” said Howard, still with the belt over his shoulder. “This is the part where I say the job's not finished but I’m a senior so I guess I finished the job.”

The Cougars finally erased last season’s disappointing end

After a fourth straight perfect regular season in 2023, Quince Orchard looked headed to another trip to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Then came along Northwest. The Cougars’ Montgomery County (Md.) league rival ended their season in the second round of the West Region playoffs.

The loss, at Quince Orchard’s “Cougar Dome,” set the table for their rebound in 2024. The Cougars posted their third 14-0 campaign in four seasons. 

“These guys from day one did every single thing we asked them to do. They had a fire inside their belly. I felt it all year long,” said Kelley. 

They refuse to lose. They played together as a team, they had each other’s back…I don’t know if I’ll ever see that again.”

The Cougars showed championship poise when it mattered 

After building a two-touchdown lead, Quince Orchard was able to keep Wise at bay Friday in the final quarter.

Up 14-7 and facing a third-and-11 from its 23, Travon Jackson connected with Mason Mizzer for 45 yards. The drive ended with Howard’s second touchdown of the evening.

After Wise answered to make it 21-13, Howard and Jackson did the work on the ground, leading Church’s 25-yard field goal putting the Cougars up two scores with 2:34 left in regulation.

Jackson, a senior, accounted for 144 yards Friday, including a one-yard score in the third quarter.

Travon Jackson, a University of Maryland recruit scored two touchdowns in Quince Orchard’s win over Henry A. Wise for its third Maryland Class 4A title in four seasons. / Derek Toney

“They through me in the fire a little bit so I knew they trust me,” said Jackson, who became the starter last year. “We have great play callers…they set me up for greatness.”

“T.J. {Jackson) made all those throws…they don’t look like huge stats but they were the difference In the game,” said Kelley. 

Wise never found its footing offensively Friday, especially after losing DeCarlos Young

Averaging 43 points entering Friday, Wise didn’t score for three quarters. The Pumas didn’t have services of Young, arguably their best offensive and defensive player.

With 3:27 left in the second quarter, Young’s right leg appeared to get caught on the turf while attempting to catch a pass.

The Temple recruit (six rushes for 14 yards before injury) didn’t return to the field, watching from the sidelines on a scooter.

“You can’t say enough about losing your team leader,” said Pumas coach Steve Rapp, who didn’t have information on Young’s condition. 

Wise got touchdowns from Kam Parker and Elijah Pedro, but those scores were answered by Quince Orchard, including a field gaol for a 11-point advantage with less than three minutes remaining.

The Pumas, whose 11-game winning streak was snapped, also lost two starters in recent weeks/

“Winning a state championship takes some luck, the ball bouncing your way, no injuries,” said Rapp. “Things just didn’t fall our way.”

The Cougars now clearly rule the 4A jungle over the Pumas

The so-called pendulum has swung to Quince Orchard. The Cougars won their third title in four seasons Friday, and fourth since 2018. 

Two of those wins have come against Wise, including a 31-13 victory in 2021. Quince Orchard lost to the Pumas in title game matches in 2012 (12-7), 2016 (42-7) and 2017 (38-20)

MARYLAND CLASS 4A STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Quince Orchard 24, Henry A. Wise 13

Wise 0 0 0 13 - 13

Quince Orchard 0 7 7 10 - 24

Second quarter

Quince Orchard - Iverson Howard 1 run (Evan Church kick)

Third quarter

Quince Orchard - Travon Jackson 1 run (Church kick)

Fourth quarter

Wise - Kim Parker 3 run (Edwin Fuentes kick)

Quince Orchard - Howard 1 run (Church kick)

Wise - Elijah Pedro 37 pass from Eric Wedge (kick failed)

Quince Orchard - Church 25 field goal

Team statistics

First downs - Wise 14, Quince Orchard 16

Rushing yards - Wise 59, Quince Orchard 138

Passing yards - Wise 117, Quince Orchard 95

Total yards - Wise 176, Quince Orchard 233

Penalties - Wise 14-134, Quince Orchard 11-112

Individual statistics

Rushing - Wise (Kam Parker 13-50-1, DeCarlos Young 6-14, Jayden Drayton 1-10, Peyton Nelson 2-2, Eric Wedge 7-minus 17; Quince Orchard (Iverson Howard 25–73, Travon Jackson 22–491, Mason Mizzer 1-21, Benny Becker 1-minus 1, Aydan West 1-minus 3, Team 1-minus 1)

Passing - Wise (Wedge 13-24-117-1); Quince Orchard - Jackson 6-12-1-95)

Receiving - Wise (Pedro 4-59-1, Nelson 4-29, Young 2-13, Parker 2-9, Dien Jones 1-7); Quince Orchard (Mizzer 4-84, Josiah Teasley 1-12, Becker 1-minus 1)

Tackles - Wise (Taylor Brown 7, Daesea Jackson 7, Callaway-Toles 5, Bryce Whitted 4; Quince Orchard (Trevon Baxter 7, Jaiden Hebron 6, Rico Jackson 5, Angel Pealez 5). 

