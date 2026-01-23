Spokane Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 23, 2026
There are 24 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday, January 23, including two games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Spokane Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Spokane High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 23, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 23 Gonzaga Prep takes on Central Valley and No. 22 Mt. Spokane hosts Shadle Park.
Capistrano Valley Christian vs Lakeland — 3:00 p.m.
Reardan vs Jenkins — 6:00 p.m.
Davenport vs Kettle Falls — 6:00 p.m.
Liberty vs Lind-Ritzville — 6:00 p.m.
Northwest Christian School vs Newport — 6:00 p.m.
Asotin vs Pomeroy — 7:00 p.m.
Lakeside vs Riverside — 7:00 p.m.
Moses Lake vs Sunnyside — 7:00 p.m.
North Central vs East Valley — 7:00 p.m.
Central Valley vs Gonzaga Prep — 7:00 p.m.
Tri-Cities Prep vs Warden — 7:00 p.m.
Colville vs Deer Park — 7:00 p.m.
Shadle Park vs Mt. Spokane — 7:00 p.m.
Ephrata vs Quincy — 7:00 p.m.
Othello vs Grandview — 7:00 p.m.
Lewis & Clark vs Cheney — 7:00 p.m.
Ferris vs Ridgeline — 7:00 p.m.
Rogers vs West Valley — 7:00 p.m.
Clarkston vs Pullman — 7:00 p.m.
Wahluke vs Zillah — 7:15 p.m.
Royal vs Connell — 7:15 p.m.
Liberty Bell vs Okanogan — 7:30 p.m.
Lake Roosevelt vs Tonasket — 7:30 p.m.
Brewster vs Bridgeport — 7:30 p.m.
