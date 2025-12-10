National Power Chaminade-Madonna to Battle Cardinal Newman for 1A State Title at FIU in Miami
Another year, another chance to win a state championship for Chaminade-Madonna’s national powerhouse football team.
Chaminade-Madonna will make its 10th consecutive state finals appearance
For the 10th consecutive year, the four-time defending state champ Lions have roared to a state championship game. On Thursday, Dec. 11, Chaminade-Madonna (11-2) will go for its 10th overall title when it battles fellow South Florida private school West Palm Beach Cardinal Newman (11-3) at FIU in Miami. Kickoff is 12:30 p.m.
Chaminade-Madonna enters the game ranked No. 15 nationally by High School on SI.
“We had a very good week of practice and are extremely confident as a group,” Chaminade-Madonna senior linebacker Jaiden Roper said. “The coaching staff has put together a great game plan and everyone is locked in.”
For all the Lions’ success, however, even freshman quarterback Malik Leonard knows no game is a gimme. The key to winning, he said is: “I think if we don’t force throws, have secure ball handling, make smart decisions on every snap, and the defense keeps getting us the ball, we are going to execute to the best of our abilities.”
Cardinal Newman will make its first state title game appearance
Cardinal Newman is probably thinking the same thing, but the Crusaders also might be battling a case of the nerves. This will be their first state championship game appearance.
Despite the obvious contrasts between the two private schools, both teams feature a plethora of talent.
Crusaders feature West Virginia signee Jyron Hughley, a dynamic dual-threat QB
Cardinal Newman features a number of players who signed with Division I schools on Early National Signing Day on Dec. 3, including dynamic quarterback Jyron Hughley, who inked with West Virginia.
Hughley has had an incredible season, passing for 1,901 yards and 16 touchdowns, and rushing for 1,405 yards and 18 scores, adding up to more than 3,300 total yards.
The dual-threat sensation also has a capable running back to hand off the ball to in senior Phoenix Donghia, a James Madison University signee who has rushed for 1,379 yards and 23 TDs.
Wide receiver Leslie Mosley, who has eight D-1 offers, has caught 48 passes for 944 yards and eight TDs.
Linebacker Adam Balogoun-ali, an Auburn signee, leads Cardinal Newman defense
Defensively, the Crusaders feature star linebacker/tight end Adam Balogoun-ali, an Auburn signee who has 117 tackles, including 108 solo and 17 for loss; and sophomore safety Kahlil Gabaud, who has six interceptions and 48 tackles.
Cardinal Newman enters the title contest having played a tough schedule. The Crusaders’ only losses were to Class 5A state champ Roman Catholic of Philadelphia, Class 4A school Tampa Jesuit, and Class 6A state semifinalist Gainesville Buchholz.
Chaminade-Madonna has played brutal schedule in 2025
Chaminade-Madonna also has faced some stiff competition this season. The Lions’ only losses were to No. 1 nationally ranked St. Frances (Baltimore) and Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas, which is playing for the Class 5A state title on Dec. 11.
Lions freshman QB Malik Leonard has passed for 2,756 yards, 31 TDs
Leonard has had a spectacular season for the Lions, passing for 2,756 yards and 31 TDs with only six interceptions, and rushing for three scores. But he’s not taking anything for granted.
“One turnover can really flip the entire feel of a game,” he said. “So, we got to really be balanced and efficient on offense.”
Running behind Leonard is Texas signee Derrek Cooper, who has rushed for 1,424 yards and 17 TDs. On the perimeter, wide receiver Jasen Lopez has caught 59 passes for 1,110 yards and 13 TDs. Lopez is an FSU signee.
Jaiden Roper has made 111 tackles, 57 solo, for Chaminade-Madonna
Defensively, Chaminade-Madonna features some hard-hitters in Roper, who has 111 tackles, including 57 solo and 10 for loss; and junior defensive end Trevoris Finley, who has a whopping 16 sacks and 74 tackles, including 37 solo and 26 for loss.
“The keys to victory are staying disciplined and finishing plays,” Roper said, “and playing from whistle to whistle and executing at a high level through the 48 minutes of a game.”
This will be the first of five consecutive state title games featuring a South Florida school. St. Thomas Aquinas will take on Lakeland for the Class 5A championship at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 11.
