High School

Maryland High School Football Week 2 Classification Rankings

Dunbar, North Point reinforce their high rankings with wins over reigning state champions

Sheldon Shealer

North Point's victory over reigning champ Patuxent has pushed the Eagles into a stronger hold of the No. 1 ranking among Class 4A-3A schools.
North Point's victory over reigning champ Patuxent has pushed the Eagles into a stronger hold of the No. 1 ranking among Class 4A-3A schools. / Derek Toney

Maryland's two longest active high school football win streaks ended last week, turning the mantle over to DeMatha, which has won 13 in a row.

Stephen Decatur saw its 28-game win streak ended in a 23-14 upset to Wicomico. Decatur had not lost a game since the 2022 playoffs. Patuxent's run of 15 straight ended in a 28-7 loss to North Point in a clash of Southern Maryland Athletic League powers. North Point (4A-3A) and Patuxent (1A) remain the top-ranked teams in their classification.

STATEMENT WIN: Dunbar

Dunbar's skill was too much for four-time defending 1A state champ Fort Hill as the Poets ran away with a 30-0 victory. Dunbar remains the No. 1 team in the 2A-1A rankings.

BEHIND THE NUMBERS

Howard County public schools are a combined 9-2 against out-of-county opponents. ... In one of the most bizarre starts to the season, the seven Baltimore City Division II schools are a combined 0-13 this season. That run will end this week as the teams start head-to-head league play.

Private Schools

Rank

School

Record

1

St. Frances Academy

2-1

2

DeMatha

3-0

3

Archbishop Spalding

2-2

4

Good Counsel

3-0

5

McDonogh

2-1

6

Loyola Blakefield

2-1

7

Bishop McNamara

2-1

8

Mount St. Joseph

4-0

9

Calvert Hall

2-1

10

Bullis

1-2

11

Georgetown Prep

1-2

12

St. Mary's Ryken

1-2

13

St. Mary's-AA

3-0

14

Concordia Prep

2-2

15

Landon

3-0

Class 4A

Rank

School

Record

Region

1

Quince Orchard

2-0

W

2

Flowers

2-0

S

3

Wise

1-1

S

4

Paint Branch

1-1

N

5

James H. Blake

2-0

N

6

Winston Churchill

2-0

W

7

Northwest

0-2

W

8

Broadneck

0-2

E

9

Glen Burnie

2-0

E

10

Bethesda-CC

1-1

N

Class 4A-3A

Rank

Team

Record

Region

1

North Point

2-0

E

2

Arundel

2-0

E

3

Mergenthaler Vo-Tech

1-1

N

4

Sherwood

2-0

S

5

Old Mill

2-0

E

6

Oxon Hill

2-0

S

7

Potomac

2-0

S

8

Marriotts Ridge

2-0

W

9

Urbana

1-1

W

10

Great Mills

2-0

E

Class 3A

Rank

Team

Record

Region

1

Milford Mill Academy

1-0

N

2

Linganore

2-0

W

3

Oakdale

2-0

W

4

Franklin

2-0

N

5

Damascus

2-0

W

6

Stephen Decatur

0-1

S

7

Edgewood

2-0

E

8

Westminster

1-1

N

9

South River

2-0

S

10

Atholton

2-0

N

Class 2A

Rank

Team

Record

Region

1

Westlake

1-1

S

2

Oakland Mills

2-0

W

3

Northern-Calvert

2-0

S

4

Huntingtown

1-1

S

5

Howard

2-0

W

6

Wicomico

2-0

E

7

Douglass-PG

1-1

E

8

Glenelg

2-0

W

9

Gwynn Park

1-1

E

10

Winters Mill

2-0

N

Class 2A-1A

Rank

Team

Record

Region

1

Dunbar

1-1

S

2

Middletown

2-0

W

3

Calvert

2-0

E

4

Forest Park

2-0

S

5

Easton

2-0

E

6

Walkersville

2-0

W

7

Liberty

1-1

W

8

Williamsport

2-0

W

9

Elkton

2-0

N

10

Kent Island

1-1

E

Class 1A

Rank

Team

Record

Region

1

Patuxent

1-1

E

2

Fort Hill

1-1

W

3

Perryville

2-0

E

4

SEED School

1-1

N

5

Boonsboro

1-1

N

6

Patterson Mill

1-1

S

7

Havre de Grace

1-1

S

8

Loch Raven

2-0

N

9

Mountain Ridge

1-1

W

10

Allegany

0-2

W

Published
Sheldon Shealer
SHELDON SHEALER

Sheldon Shealer is an award-winning sports journalist with more than 30 years of state and national high school sports coverage, which includes creating the Maryland high school football media state rankings and state records. His previous stops include editor positions with ESPN, Student Sports, The Frederick News-Post, and Hagerstown Herald-Mail, and time as a reporter with The Washington Post. He is also a professor of sports journalism at Mount St. Mary's University and a PhD candidate at Penn State University. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Maryland