Maryland High School Football Week 2 Classification Rankings
Maryland's two longest active high school football win streaks ended last week, turning the mantle over to DeMatha, which has won 13 in a row.
Stephen Decatur saw its 28-game win streak ended in a 23-14 upset to Wicomico. Decatur had not lost a game since the 2022 playoffs. Patuxent's run of 15 straight ended in a 28-7 loss to North Point in a clash of Southern Maryland Athletic League powers. North Point (4A-3A) and Patuxent (1A) remain the top-ranked teams in their classification.
STATEMENT WIN: Dunbar
Dunbar's skill was too much for four-time defending 1A state champ Fort Hill as the Poets ran away with a 30-0 victory. Dunbar remains the No. 1 team in the 2A-1A rankings.
BEHIND THE NUMBERS
Howard County public schools are a combined 9-2 against out-of-county opponents. ... In one of the most bizarre starts to the season, the seven Baltimore City Division II schools are a combined 0-13 this season. That run will end this week as the teams start head-to-head league play.
Private Schools
Rank
School
Record
1
St. Frances Academy
2-1
2
DeMatha
3-0
3
Archbishop Spalding
2-2
4
Good Counsel
3-0
5
McDonogh
2-1
6
Loyola Blakefield
2-1
7
Bishop McNamara
2-1
8
Mount St. Joseph
4-0
9
Calvert Hall
2-1
10
Bullis
1-2
11
Georgetown Prep
1-2
12
St. Mary's Ryken
1-2
13
St. Mary's-AA
3-0
14
Concordia Prep
2-2
15
Landon
3-0
Class 4A
Rank
School
Record
Region
1
Quince Orchard
2-0
W
2
Flowers
2-0
S
3
Wise
1-1
S
4
Paint Branch
1-1
N
5
James H. Blake
2-0
N
6
Winston Churchill
2-0
W
7
Northwest
0-2
W
8
Broadneck
0-2
E
9
Glen Burnie
2-0
E
10
Bethesda-CC
1-1
N
Class 4A-3A
Rank
Team
Record
Region
1
North Point
2-0
E
2
Arundel
2-0
E
3
Mergenthaler Vo-Tech
1-1
N
4
Sherwood
2-0
S
5
Old Mill
2-0
E
6
Oxon Hill
2-0
S
7
Potomac
2-0
S
8
Marriotts Ridge
2-0
W
9
Urbana
1-1
W
10
Great Mills
2-0
E
Class 3A
Rank
Team
Record
Region
1
Milford Mill Academy
1-0
N
2
Linganore
2-0
W
3
Oakdale
2-0
W
4
Franklin
2-0
N
5
Damascus
2-0
W
6
Stephen Decatur
0-1
S
7
Edgewood
2-0
E
8
Westminster
1-1
N
9
South River
2-0
S
10
Atholton
2-0
N
Class 2A
Rank
Team
Record
Region
1
Westlake
1-1
S
2
Oakland Mills
2-0
W
3
Northern-Calvert
2-0
S
4
Huntingtown
1-1
S
5
Howard
2-0
W
6
Wicomico
2-0
E
7
Douglass-PG
1-1
E
8
Glenelg
2-0
W
9
Gwynn Park
1-1
E
10
Winters Mill
2-0
N
Class 2A-1A
Rank
Team
Record
Region
1
Dunbar
1-1
S
2
Middletown
2-0
W
3
Calvert
2-0
E
4
Forest Park
2-0
S
5
Easton
2-0
E
6
Walkersville
2-0
W
7
Liberty
1-1
W
8
Williamsport
2-0
W
9
Elkton
2-0
N
10
Kent Island
1-1
E
Class 1A
Rank
Team
Record
Region
1
Patuxent
1-1
E
2
Fort Hill
1-1
W
3
Perryville
2-0
E
4
SEED School
1-1
N
5
Boonsboro
1-1
N
6
Patterson Mill
1-1
S
7
Havre de Grace
1-1
S
8
Loch Raven
2-0
N
9
Mountain Ridge
1-1
W
10
Allegany
0-2
W