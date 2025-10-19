Maryland High School Football Week 7 Classification Rankings
With two weeks remaining in regular season play, the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference is flexing its muscle.
After weeks of holding three No. 1 positions, Calvert takes over as the 2A-1A No. 1 team, giving the SMAC an unprecedented four of six MPSSAA No. 1 spots. North Point (4A-3A), Huntingtown (2A) and Patuxent (1A) also top their classification ranking.
Huntingtown is new to No. 1 this week, swapping places with league rival Westlake, which fell to No. 2 in the 2A rankings.
The MIAA Shuffle
St. Mary's stunned Calvert Hall in double overtime on Friday, and Mount St. Joseph edged Loyola Blakefield in a pair of contests featuring state-ranked teams over the weekend. The results, especially St. Mary's win, again cause ripples in the rankings. There's no point using transitive logic (i.e., A beats B; B beats C; therefore A is better than C) -- because it simply doesn't apply beyond MIAA A No. 1 Archbishop Spalding. With two league games remaining for most teams, six of the seven teams after Spalding are legitimately in the running for the other three playoff spots. Rather than talk it through, here are the standings through Saturday:
Conference
Overall
W
L
W
L
Archbishop Spalding
5
0
6
2
McDonogh
3
2
5
2
St. Mary's-AA
3
3
5
3
Calvert Hall
2
2
4
3
Mount St. Joseph
2
3
6
3
Loyola Blakefield
2
3
4
4
Gilman
2
3
3
5
Concordia Prep
1
4
3
5
Shootout out West
Perhaps the craziest game of the week happened in Frederick County as undefeated Linganore bested Middletown 56-42 in a game that was tied at 42 in the fourth quarter. The stars were on full display as Linganore running back Bradley Matthews, who committed to Georgetown early but might still be on the market as he holds eight D1 offers, rushed for 260 yards and six touchdowns. Middletown QB Brittain Poffenbarger, a Stony Brook commit, completed 20 of 29 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns, one of them to Navy commit Clinton Lee on a fourth-and-goal play.
Forfeit Updates
Last week, news broke that state-ranked Flowers and DuVal, both members of the Prince George's County 4A League, had their coaches suspended in connection with the use of ineligible players. At the time, Flowers was 6-0 and DuVal was 1-5. Reports included details that both schools would forfeit games in which any ineligible player was used. As of Sunday afternoon, the MPSSAA has not altered the record of either team. Therefore, Flowers will be listed with their on-field record of 7-0 until the MPSSAA makes any adjustment.
Private Schools
Rank
School
Record
League
1
St. Frances Academy
6-1
Independent
2
DeMatha
7-0
WCAC-C
3
Archbishop Spalding
6-2
MIAA A
4
Good Counsel
5-3
WCAC-C
5
McDonogh
5-2
MIAA A
6
St. Mary's-AA
5-3
MIAA A
7
Calvert Hall
4-3
MIAA A
8
Mount St. Joseph
6-3
MIAA A
9
St. Mary's Ryken
5-3
WCAC-M
10
Bishop McNamara
4-4
WCAC-C
11
Loyola Blakefield
4-4
MIAA A
12
Bullis
5-3
IAC
13
Georgetown Prep
4-4
IAC
14
Gilman
3-5
MIAA A
15
Concordia Prep
3-5
MIAA A
Class 4A
Rank
School
Record
Region
1
Quince Orchard
7-0
W
2
Flowers
7-0
S
3
Wise
5-2
S
4
Paint Branch
6-1
N
5
Winston Churchill
6-1
W
6
Broadneck
4-3
E
7
Northwest
4-3
W
8
Dundalk
4-3
E
9
Glen Burnie
5-2
E
10
Bethesda-CC
4-3
N
Class 4A-3A
Rank
School
Record
Region
1
North Point
7-0
E
2
Sherwood
6-1
S
3
Mergenthaler Vo-Tech
6-1
N
4
Severna Park
5-2
E
5
Potomac
6-1
S
6
Old Mill
5-2
E
7
Arundel
5-2
E
8
Oxon Hill
5-2
S
9
Great Mills
5-2
E
10
Urbana
4-3
W
Class 3A
Rank
School
Record
Region
1
Milford Mill Academy
6-0
N
2
Linganore
7-0
W
3
South River
7-0
S
4
Stephen Decatur
5-1
S
5
Guilford Park
7-0
S
6
Oakdale
5-2
W
7
Franklin
6-1
N
8
Westminster
6-1
N
9
Edgewood
7-0
E
10
St. Charles
6-1
S
Class 2A
Rank
School
Record
Region
1
Huntingtown
5-2
S
2
Westlake
5-2
S
3
Oakland Mills
6-1
W
4
Douglass-PG
6-1
E
5
Gwynn Park
6-1
E
6
Howard
6-1
W
7
Wicomico
6-1
E
8
Glenelg
4-3
W
9
C. Milton Wright
5-2
N
10
Northern-Calvert
3-4
S
Class 2A-1A
Rank
School
Record
Region
1
Calvert
7-0
E
2
Dunbar
5-1
S
3
Middletown
5-2
W
4
Elkton
7-0
N
5
Queen Anne's
5-2
E
6
Easton
5-2
E
7
Kent Island
5-2
E
8
Forest Park
6-1
S
9
Hereford
6-1
N
10
Sparrows Point
7-0
S
Class 1A
Rank
School
Record
Region
1
Patuxent
4-3
E
2
Fort Hill
4-3
W
3
SEED School
5-2
N
4
Perryville
3-4
E
5
Havre de Grace
5-2
S
6
Boonsboro
4-3
N
7
Allegany
3-4
W
8
Mountain Ridge
3-4
W
9
Col. Richardson
5-2
E
10
Northern Garrett
3-4
W