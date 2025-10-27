Maryland High School Football Week 8 Classification Rankings
Three touchdown passes from freshman standout Brayden Watson carried Patuxent to a 21-14 win Friday over Calvert in a clash of last week's Maryland 2A-1A and 1A top-ranked teams.
The result kept Patuxent atop the 1A rankings for another week, while the loss dropped Calvert to No. 2 in the Class 2A-1A poll. Dunbar, meanwhile, returns to the top of the 2A-1A rankings.
Elsewhere, it was business as usual as most classifications saw little change following Week 8 of the MPSSAA season. Regular-season play for the state's public schools wraps up this weekend.
Here are the updated classification rankings:
Private Schools
Rank
School
Record
League
1
St. Frances Academy
6-1
Independent
2
DeMatha
8-0
WCAC-C
3
Archbishop Spalding
7-2
MIAA A
4
McDonogh
6-2
MIAA A
5
Good Counsel
5-4
WCAC-C
6
St. Mary's-AA
6-3
MIAA A
7
Mount St. Joseph
6-4
MIAA A
8
St. Mary's Ryken
6-3
WCAC-M
9
Bishop McNamara
4-4
WCAC-C
10
Calvert Hall
4-4
MIAA A
11
Loyola Blakefield
4-5
MIAA A
12
Bullis
5-4
IAC
13
Gilman
4-5
MIAA A
14
Georgetown Prep
4-4
IAC
15
Concordia Prep
3-6
MIAA A
Class 4A
Rank
School
Record
Region
1
Quince Orchard
8-0
W
2
Flowers
8-0
S
3
Wise
6-2
S
4
Paint Branch
7-1
N
5
Winston Churchill
7-1
W
6
Broadneck
5-3
E
7
Northwest
4-4
W
8
Dundalk
5-3
E
9
Glen Burnie
6-2
E
10
Bethesda-CC
5-3
N
Class 4A-3A
Rank
School
Record
Region
1
North Point
8-0
E
2
Sherwood
7-1
S
3
Mergenthaler Vo-Tech
7-1
N
4
Severna Park
6-2
E
5
Old Mill
6-2
E
6
Potomac
6-2
S
7
Oxon Hill
6-2
S
8
Great Mills
6-2
E
9
Crofton
5-3
E
10
Arundel
5-3
E
Class 3A
Rank
School
Record
Region
1
Milford Mill Academy
7-0
N
2
Linganore
8-0
W
3
South River
8-0
S
4
Stephen Decatur
6-1
S
5
Guilford Park
8-0
S
6
Edgewood
8-0
E
7
St. Charles
7-1
S
8
Oakdale
6-2
W
9
Franklin
6-2
N
10
Westminster
7-1
N
Class 2A
Rank
School
Record
Region
1
Huntingtown
6-2
S
2
Oakland Mills
7-1
W
3
Westlake
5-3
S
4
Douglass-PG
7-1
E
5
Gwynn Park
7-1
E
6
Howard
6-2
W
7
Wicomico
6-2
E
8
Glenelg
5-3
W
9
River Hill
5-3
W
10
Largo
4-4
E
Rank
School
Record
Region
1
Dunbar
6-1
S
2
Calvert
7-1
E
3
Middletown
6-2
W
4
Elkton
8-0
N
5
Queen Anne's
6-2
E
6
Easton
6-2
E
7
Kent Island
5-3
E
8
Forest Park
6-2
S
9
Hereford
6-2
N
10
Sparrows Point
7-0
S
Class 1A
Rank
School
Record
Region
1
Patuxent
5-3
E
2
Fort Hill
5-3
W
3
SEED School
5-3
N
4
Perryville
4-4
E
5
Havre de Grace
6-2
S
6
Boonsboro
5-3
N
7
Allegany
4-4
W
8
Mountain Ridge
4-4
W
9
Col. Richardson
6-2
E
10
Northern Garrett
3-5
W