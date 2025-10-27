High School

Maryland High School Football Week 8 Classification Rankings

Dunbar returns to No. 1 among 2A-1A programs

Sheldon Shealer

Dunbar returns to No. 1 in this week's Class 2A-1A state rankings. The Poets are seeking a sixth straight state final appearance this year.
Dunbar returns to No. 1 in this week's Class 2A-1A state rankings. The Poets are seeking a sixth straight state final appearance this year.

Three touchdown passes from freshman standout Brayden Watson carried Patuxent to a 21-14 win Friday over Calvert in a clash of last week's Maryland 2A-1A and 1A top-ranked teams.

The result kept Patuxent atop the 1A rankings for another week, while the loss dropped Calvert to No. 2 in the Class 2A-1A poll. Dunbar, meanwhile, returns to the top of the 2A-1A rankings.

Elsewhere, it was business as usual as most classifications saw little change following Week 8 of the MPSSAA season. Regular-season play for the state's public schools wraps up this weekend.

Here are the updated classification rankings:

Private Schools

Rank

School

Record

League

1

St. Frances Academy

6-1

Independent

2

DeMatha

8-0

WCAC-C

3

Archbishop Spalding

7-2

MIAA A

4

McDonogh

6-2

MIAA A

5

Good Counsel

5-4

WCAC-C

6

St. Mary's-AA

6-3

MIAA A

7

Mount St. Joseph

6-4

MIAA A

8

St. Mary's Ryken

6-3

WCAC-M

9

Bishop McNamara

4-4

WCAC-C

10

Calvert Hall

4-4

MIAA A

11

Loyola Blakefield

4-5

MIAA A

12

Bullis

5-4

IAC

13

Gilman

4-5

MIAA A

14

Georgetown Prep

4-4

IAC

15

Concordia Prep

3-6

MIAA A

Class 4A

Rank

School

Record

Region

1

Quince Orchard

8-0

W

2

Flowers

8-0

S

3

Wise

6-2

S

4

Paint Branch

7-1

N

5

Winston Churchill

7-1

W

6

Broadneck

5-3

E

7

Northwest

4-4

W

8

Dundalk

5-3

E

9

Glen Burnie

6-2

E

10

Bethesda-CC

5-3

N

Class 4A-3A

Rank

School

Record

Region

1

North Point

8-0

E

2

Sherwood

7-1

S

3

Mergenthaler Vo-Tech

7-1

N

4

Severna Park

6-2

E

5

Old Mill

6-2

E

6

Potomac

6-2

S

7

Oxon Hill

6-2

S

8

Great Mills

6-2

E

9

Crofton

5-3

E

10

Arundel

5-3

E

Class 3A

Rank

School

Record

Region

1

Milford Mill Academy

7-0

N

2

Linganore

8-0

W

3

South River

8-0

S

4

Stephen Decatur

6-1

S

5

Guilford Park

8-0

S

6

Edgewood

8-0

E

7

St. Charles

7-1

S

8

Oakdale

6-2

W

9

Franklin

6-2

N

10

Westminster

7-1

N

Class 2A

Rank

School

Record

Region

1

Huntingtown

6-2

S

2

Oakland Mills

7-1

W

3

Westlake

5-3

S

4

Douglass-PG

7-1

E

5

Gwynn Park

7-1

E

6

Howard

6-2

W

7

Wicomico

6-2

E

8

Glenelg

5-3

W

9

River Hill

5-3

W

10

Largo

4-4

E

Rank

School

Record

Region

1

Dunbar

6-1

S

2

Calvert

7-1

E

3

Middletown

6-2

W

4

Elkton

8-0

N

5

Queen Anne's

6-2

E

6

Easton

6-2

E

7

Kent Island

5-3

E

8

Forest Park

6-2

S

9

Hereford

6-2

N

10

Sparrows Point

7-0

S

Class 1A

Rank

School

Record

Region

1

Patuxent

5-3

E

2

Fort Hill

5-3

W

3

SEED School

5-3

N

4

Perryville

4-4

E

5

Havre de Grace

6-2

S

6

Boonsboro

5-3

N

7

Allegany

4-4

W

8

Mountain Ridge

4-4

W

9

Col. Richardson

6-2

E

10

Northern Garrett

3-5

W

Sheldon Shealer
SHELDON SHEALER

Sheldon Shealer is an award-winning sports journalist with more than 30 years of state and national high school sports coverage, which includes creating the Maryland high school football media state rankings and state records. His previous stops include editor positions with ESPN, Student Sports, The Frederick News-Post, and Hagerstown Herald-Mail, and time as a reporter with The Washington Post. He is also a professor of sports journalism at Mount St. Mary's University and a PhD candidate at Penn State University. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

