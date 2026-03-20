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Maryland High School Girls Basketball 2026 State Champions & Runners-Up

See every MIAA champion and runner-up for all four classifications as the Maryland high school girls basketball season comes to a close
Gray Reid|
Maryland High School Girls Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 20, 2026
Maryland High School Girls Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 20, 2026 | Arianna Grainey

The 2026 Maryland girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Class 4A (Click to view full bracket)

Champion: Whitman Vikings

Runner-Up: Richard Montgomery Rockets

Class 3A

Champion: Poly Engineers

Runner-Up: Reservoir Gators

Class 2A

Champion: Manchester Valley Mavericks

Runner-Up: Glenelg Gladiators

Class 1A

Champion: Southern Rams

Runner-Up: Pikesville Panthers

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Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

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