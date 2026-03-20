Maryland High School Girls Basketball 2026 State Champions & Runners-Up
The 2026 Maryland girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Class 4A (Click to view full bracket)
Champion: Whitman Vikings
Runner-Up: Richard Montgomery Rockets
Class 3A
Champion: Poly Engineers
Runner-Up: Reservoir Gators
Class 2A
Champion: Manchester Valley Mavericks
Runner-Up: Glenelg Gladiators
Class 1A
Champion: Southern Rams
Runner-Up: Pikesville Panthers
More Girls Basketball Coverage from High School On SI
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Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.