Maryland High School Girls Flag Football Playoff Brackets Revealed
The Maryland high school girls flag football playoffs have already begun, with most teams starting on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday.
Last year, Clarksburg went on to win the inaugural Maryland high school girls flag football state championship in Baltimore. Could the Coyotes go back-to-back?
There are eight different regions for this year's Maryland flag football playoffs, with teams in Baltimore City, Calvert, Charles, Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George's, and Washington Counties all taking part.
As you can see in the regions below, most lower-seeded schools will be starting in the first round, while the higher-seeded teams have first-round byes.
4A-3A West Region
No. 1 Clarksburg
No. 2 Urbana
No. 3 Frederick
No. 4 Northwest vs. No. 5 Thomas Johnson (Second Round)
No. 6 Seneca Valley vs. No. 11 South Hagerstown
No. 7 Watkins Mill vs. No. 10 Tuscarora
No. 8 North Hagerstown vs. No. 9 Oakdale
4A-3A North Region
No. 1 Paint Branch
No. 2 Digital Harbor
No. 3 Western
No. 4 Poly
No. 5 Sherwood vs. No. 12 High Point
No. 6 Springbrook vs. No. 11 Blair
No. 7 Mervo vs. No. 10 Kennedy
No. 8 Blake vs. No. 9 Laurel
4A-3A East Region
No. 1 Richard Montgomery
No. 2 Walter Johnson
No. 3 Winston Churchill
No. 4 Whitman vs. No. 5 Einstein (Second Round)
No. 6 Bethesda-Chevy Chase vs. No. 11 Wootton
No. 7 Magruder vs. No. 10 Gaithersburg
No. 8 Wheaton vs. No. 9 Quince Orchard
4A-3A South Region
No. 1 Wise
No. 2 Eleanor Roosevelt
No. 3 Oxon Hill
No. 4 Parkdale
No. 5 Bowie vs. No. 12 Northwestern
No. 6 DuVal vs. No. 11 Suitland
No. 7 North Point vs. No. 10 Potomac
No. 8 C.H. Flowers vs. No. 9 Bladensburg
2A-1A West Region
No. 1 Damascus
No. 2 Boonsboro
No. 3 Linganore
No. 4 Smithsburg vs. No. 5 Walkersville (Second Round)
No. 6 Williamsport vs. No. 11 Catoctin
No. 7 Clear Spring vs. No. 10 Poolesville
No. 8 Middletown vs. No. 9 Brunswick
2A-1A North Region
No. 1 Forest Park
No. 2 Edmondson-Westside vs. No. 7 Green Street Academy (Second Round)
No. 3 Dunbar vs. No. 6 National Academy Foundation (Second Round)
No. 4 Rockville vs. No. 5 Patterson (Second Round)
No. 8 Carver vs. No. 9 Northwood
2A-1A East Region
No. 1 CMIT South
No. 2 Fairmont Heights
No. 3 Central vs. No. 6 Surrattsville (Second Round)
No. 4 CMIT North vs. No. 5 Largo (Second Round)
No. 7 Crossland vs. No. 10 International Largo
No. 8 College Park Academy vs. No. 9 Friendly
2A-1A South Region
No. 1 Northern
No. 2 Calvert
No. 3 Douglass-PG
No. 4 Patuxtent
No. 5 Lackey vs. No. 12 Thomas Stone
No. 6 Gwynn Park vs. No. 11 Huntingtown
No. 7 McDonough vs. No. 10 Westlake
No. 8 St. Charles vs. No. 9 La Plata