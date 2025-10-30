High School

Maryland High School Girls Flag Football Playoff Brackets Revealed

The Maryland High School Girls Flag Football Playoffs started on Wednesday

Harry Lichtman

The Baltimore Ravens mascot joins the players and coaches of the Clarksburg girls flag football team, on the turf of M&T Bank Stadium, after the Coyotes won the Maryland state girls flag football championship on Friday.
The Baltimore Ravens mascot joins the players and coaches of the Clarksburg girls flag football team, on the turf of M&T Bank Stadium, after the Coyotes won the Maryland state girls flag football championship on Friday. / Derek Toney

The Maryland high school girls flag football playoffs have already begun, with most teams starting on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday.

Last year, Clarksburg went on to win the inaugural Maryland high school girls flag football state championship in Baltimore. Could the Coyotes go back-to-back?

There are eight different regions for this year's Maryland flag football playoffs, with teams in Baltimore City, Calvert, Charles, Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George's, and Washington Counties all taking part.

As you can see in the regions below, most lower-seeded schools will be starting in the first round, while the higher-seeded teams have first-round byes.

4A-3A West Region

No. 1 Clarksburg

No. 2 Urbana

No. 3 Frederick

No. 4 Northwest vs. No. 5 Thomas Johnson (Second Round)

No. 6 Seneca Valley vs. No. 11 South Hagerstown

No. 7 Watkins Mill vs. No. 10 Tuscarora

No. 8 North Hagerstown vs. No. 9 Oakdale

4A-3A North Region

No. 1 Paint Branch

No. 2 Digital Harbor

No. 3 Western

No. 4 Poly

No. 5 Sherwood vs. No. 12 High Point

No. 6 Springbrook vs. No. 11 Blair

No. 7 Mervo vs. No. 10 Kennedy

No. 8 Blake vs. No. 9 Laurel

4A-3A East Region

No. 1 Richard Montgomery

No. 2 Walter Johnson

No. 3 Winston Churchill

No. 4 Whitman vs. No. 5 Einstein (Second Round)

No. 6 Bethesda-Chevy Chase vs. No. 11 Wootton

No. 7 Magruder vs. No. 10 Gaithersburg

No. 8 Wheaton vs. No. 9 Quince Orchard

4A-3A South Region

No. 1 Wise

No. 2 Eleanor Roosevelt

No. 3 Oxon Hill

No. 4 Parkdale

No. 5 Bowie vs. No. 12 Northwestern

No. 6 DuVal vs. No. 11 Suitland

No. 7 North Point vs. No. 10 Potomac

No. 8 C.H. Flowers vs. No. 9 Bladensburg

2A-1A West Region

No. 1 Damascus

No. 2 Boonsboro

No. 3 Linganore

No. 4 Smithsburg vs. No. 5 Walkersville (Second Round)

No. 6 Williamsport vs. No. 11 Catoctin

No. 7 Clear Spring vs. No. 10 Poolesville

No. 8 Middletown vs. No. 9 Brunswick

2A-1A North Region

No. 1 Forest Park

No. 2 Edmondson-Westside vs. No. 7 Green Street Academy (Second Round)

No. 3 Dunbar vs. No. 6 National Academy Foundation (Second Round)

No. 4 Rockville vs. No. 5 Patterson (Second Round)

No. 8 Carver vs. No. 9 Northwood

2A-1A East Region

No. 1 CMIT South

No. 2 Fairmont Heights

No. 3 Central vs. No. 6 Surrattsville (Second Round)

No. 4 CMIT North vs. No. 5 Largo (Second Round)

No. 7 Crossland vs. No. 10 International Largo

No. 8 College Park Academy vs. No. 9 Friendly

2A-1A South Region

No. 1 Northern

No. 2 Calvert

No. 3 Douglass-PG

No. 4 Patuxtent

No. 5 Lackey vs. No. 12 Thomas Stone

No. 6 Gwynn Park vs. No. 11 Huntingtown

No. 7 McDonough vs. No. 10 Westlake

No. 8 St. Charles vs. No. 9 La Plata

