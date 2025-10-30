Maryland High School Legend Makes His Strongest Case Yet for the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Former NFL running back Chuck Foreman belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
“I really don’t know how it works to be quite honest with you,” Foreman told High School On SI. “I know that we last year had a campaign out there to try to get on the ballot and so now here we are.”
The 1969 Frederick High School graduate is among a group of 34 former players vying for the three finalist spots from the Seniors category for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026.
A Hall of Fame Case Years in the Making
A blue-ribbon committee reduced the list down from 52 nominees from a screening committee of players who last could have appeared in a professional football game in the 2000 season. The original list consisted of 162 senior nominee candidates. The committee will cut the list down to nine semifinalists and then three finalists who will advance to voting conducted before the Super Bowl in February.
The Running Back Who Changed the Game
During his NFL career, Foreman played seven seasons for the Minnesota Vikings who selected the University of Miami product with the No. 12 overall pick in the 1973 NFL Draft. He was named the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year that season. He spent his final season in 1980 with the New England Patriots.
Foreman’s credentials include being named UPI’s NFC Offensive Player of the Year in 1976. He was also named first team All-Pro in 1975 and 1976 and earned second team All-Pro honors in 1974 and 1977.
He made the Pro Bowl five times from 1973 to 1977 and was the NFL’s receptions leader in 1975.
Foreman, who played in three Super Bowls, was certainly a game-changer. He excelled not only as a rusher but as a receiver and blocker, too.
Foreman is also a member of the Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor and is one of the 50 Greatest Vikings. Additionally, he is a member of the Minnesota Vikings 25th Anniversary Team and the Minnesota Vikings 40th Anniversary Team.
Still Wondering What More He Has to Prove
Despite all the accolades, Foreman, who celebrated his 75th birthday on Sunday, October 26, remains puzzled as to why he has yet to receive professional football’s highest individual honor.
“I guess I can say we changed the game, I changed the game,” said Foreman. “I don’t know how to put it to you but we did things different and as far as I’m concerned there’s guys in there that I played against that are in there and I think I’ve done just as much as they have to be considered.”
From Frederick to Football Immortality
At Frederick High School, Foreman competed in football, basketball and track and field. In fact, he received more college scholarship offers for basketball than for football but opted to pursue the gridiron instead of the hardwood.
“I played defensive tackle and tight end in high school so John Mackey was my favorite player,” he explained, “and then I guess when I was a senior in high school I liked a guy at Penn State by the name of Ted Kwalick. I had no clue I was going to be a running back until I got to the University of Miami.”
In 1992, former Baltimore Colts tight end John Mackey was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and former Oakland Raiders tight end Ted Kwalick was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1989. Ironically, Foreman’s Minnesota Vikings squad lost to Kwalick’s Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XI.
Making His Mark at the University of Miami
Foreman was a trailblazer at the University of Miami where he played multiple positions including cornerback and wide receiver. In 1986, Foreman was inducted into the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame. He has also been honored by the Atlantic Coast Conference.
In 2023, Foreman was inducted into the University of Miami Ring of Honor where he was recognized alongside coaches Dennis Erickson and Jimmy Johnson.
While growing up in Maryland, Foreman was a fan of the local teams like the Washington Redskins, Baltimore Colts and the Baltimore Bullets.
“Back in my time those were the teams,” said Foreman. “My favorite basketball player was Earl “The Pearl” Monroe back in those days and actually all the great players that played for the Colts and the Redskins. We had a lot of them and they certainly set a standard of how to play the game at a high level so certainly I got to watch some of the greatest to ever play.”