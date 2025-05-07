High School

Maryland (MPSSAA) high school baseball playoffs: 2025 brackets, matchups, game times (5/7/2025)

Here are all the 2025 Maryland high school baseball playoff brackets, matchups and game times

Harry Lichtman

Cam Wilberding of Damascus
Cam Wilberding of Damascus

Playoff time has arrived for Maryland high school baseball.

The postseason has begun in the Old Line State for Classes 4A through 1A, with games coming later this week. Region semifinal and finals will be played throughout Maryland, with a chance on the line to advance to the next round.

Maryland high school baseball playoffs 2025 brackets

Here are the MPSSAA high school baseball playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from MPSSAA's Classes 4A-1A:

CLASS 4A

CLASS 3A

CLASS 2A

CLASS 1A

