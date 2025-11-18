Maryland (MPSSAA) High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - November 18, 2025
The 2025 Maryland high school football playoffs began on Friday, November 7.
High School On SI has brackets for every Class in the MPSSAA high school football playoffs.
The MPSSAA playoffs culminate with the state championships on December 5.
Maryland (MPSSAA) High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - November 21, 2025
2025 Maryland (MPSSAA) Class 1A Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)
Allegany vs. Patuxent - 11/21 at 7 p.m. ET
SEED vs. Boonsboro - 11/21 at 7 p.m. ET
Perryville vs. Havre de Grace - 11/21 at 7 p.m. ET
Green Street Academy vs. Fort Hill - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET
2025 Maryland (MPSSAA) Class 2A/1A Football Bracket
Lackey vs. Sparrows Point - 11/21 at 6 p.m. ET
Middletown vs. Hereford - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Walkersville vs. Elkton - 11/21 at 7 p.m. ET
Queen Anne's County vs. Dunbar - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET
2025 Maryland (MPSSAA) Class 2A Football Bracket
Northern vs. Douglass - 11/22 at 1 p.m. ET
Glenelg vs. Howard - 11/21 at 7 p.m. ET
C. Milton Wright vs. Huntingtown - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Winters Mill vs. Wicomico - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET
2025 Maryland (MPSSAA) Class 3A Football Bracket
City College vs. Linganore - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Edgewood vs. Milford Mill Academy - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Oakdale vs. South River - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Westminster vs. Guilford Park - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET
2025 Maryland (MPSSAA) Class 4A/3A Football Bracket
North Point vs. Sherwood - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Perry Hall vs. Oxon Hill - 11/22 at 1 p.m. ET
Marriotts Ridge vs. Mergenthaler Vo-Tech - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Urbana vs. Old Mill - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET
2025 Maryland (MPSSAA) Class 4A Football Bracket
Flowers vs. Quince Orchard - 11/21 at 7 p.m. ET
Broadneck vs. Paint Branch - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Blair vs. Churchill - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Glen Burnie vs. Wise - 11/21 at 7 p.m. ET
The 2025 Maryland high school football playoffs began on Friday, November 7.
High School On SI has brackets for every Class in the MPSSAA & MIAA high school football playoffs.
The MPSSAA playoffs culminate with the state championships on December 5. The MIAA playoffs culminate on November 15.
Maryland (MPSSAA) High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - November 21, 2025
2025 Maryland (MPSSAA) Class 1A Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)
Allegany vs. Patuxent - 11/21 at 7 p.m. ET
SEED vs. Boonsboro - 11/21 at 7 p.m. ET
Perryville vs. Havre de Grace - 11/21 at 7 p.m. ET
Green Street Academy vs. Fort Hill - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET
2025 Maryland (MPSSAA) Class 2A/1A Football Bracket
Lackey vs. Sparrows Point - 11/21 at 6 p.m. ET
Middletown vs. Hereford - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Walkersville vs. Elkton - 11/21 at 7 p.m. ET
Queen Anne's County vs. Dunbar - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET
2025 Maryland (MPSSAA) Class 2A Football Bracket
Northern vs. Douglass - 11/22 at 1 p.m. ET
Glenelg vs. Howard - 11/21 at 7 p.m. ET
C. Milton Wright vs. Huntingtown - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Winters Mill vs. Wicomico - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET
2025 Maryland (MPSSAA) Class 3A Football Bracket
City College vs. Linganore - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Edgewood vs. Milford Mill Academy - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Oakdale vs. South River - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Westminster vs. Guilford Park - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET
2025 Maryland (MPSSAA) Class 4A/3A Football Bracket
North Point vs. Sherwood - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Perry Hall vs. Oxon Hill - 11/22 at 1 p.m. ET
Marriotts Ridge vs. Mergenthaler Vo-Tech - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Urbana vs. Old Mill - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET
2025 Maryland (MPSSAA) Class 4A Football Bracket
Flowers vs. Quince Orchard - 11/21 at 7 p.m. ET
Broadneck vs. Paint Branch - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Blair vs. Churchill - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Glen Burnie vs. Wise - 11/21 at 7 p.m. ET
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.