Maryland (MPSSAA) High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - November 18, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Maryland high school football playoffs

CJ Vafiadis

St. Paul's Crusaders vs St. Albans Bulldogs - Aug 30, 2024
St. Paul's Crusaders vs St. Albans Bulldogs - Aug 30, 2024 / John Bowers

The 2025 Maryland high school football playoffs began on Friday, November 7.

High School On SI has brackets for every Class in the MPSSAA high school football playoffs.

The MPSSAA playoffs culminate with the state championships on December 5.

Maryland (MPSSAA) High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - November 21, 2025

2025 Maryland (MPSSAA) Class 1A Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)

Allegany vs. Patuxent - 11/21 at 7 p.m. ET

SEED vs. Boonsboro - 11/21 at 7 p.m. ET

Perryville vs. Havre de Grace - 11/21 at 7 p.m. ET

Green Street Academy vs. Fort Hill - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET

2025 Maryland (MPSSAA) Class 2A/1A Football Bracket

Lackey vs. Sparrows Point - 11/21 at 6 p.m. ET

Middletown vs. Hereford - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Walkersville vs. Elkton - 11/21 at 7 p.m. ET

Queen Anne's County vs. Dunbar - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET

2025 Maryland (MPSSAA) Class 2A Football Bracket

Northern vs. Douglass - 11/22 at 1 p.m. ET

Glenelg vs. Howard - 11/21 at 7 p.m. ET

C. Milton Wright vs. Huntingtown - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Winters Mill vs. Wicomico - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET

2025 Maryland (MPSSAA) Class 3A Football Bracket

City College vs. Linganore - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Edgewood vs. Milford Mill Academy - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Oakdale vs. South River - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Westminster vs. Guilford Park - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET

2025 Maryland (MPSSAA) Class 4A/3A Football Bracket

North Point vs. Sherwood - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Perry Hall vs. Oxon Hill - 11/22 at 1 p.m. ET

Marriotts Ridge vs. Mergenthaler Vo-Tech - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Urbana vs. Old Mill - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET

2025 Maryland (MPSSAA) Class 4A Football Bracket

Flowers vs. Quince Orchard - 11/21 at 7 p.m. ET

Broadneck vs. Paint Branch - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Blair vs. Churchill - 11/21 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Glen Burnie vs. Wise - 11/21 at 7 p.m. ET

CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

