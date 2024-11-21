Maryland (MPSSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, Round 3 matchups, game times

High School

The Dunbar Poets have won 13 MPSSAA state football championships, more than any other Maryland high school.
The 2024 Maryland high school football playoffs continue this week as the MPSSAA postseason rolls on with Round 3 matchups.

Maryland high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Maryland high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus Round 3 matchups:

CLASS 4A

Defending champion: Henry A. Wise (still in contention)

Round 3 matchups

Quince Orchard vs. Bethesda-Chevy Chase

7:00 p.m. Friday

Broadneck vs. Northwest

7:00 p.m. Friday

Paint Branch vs. Flowers

7:00 p.m. Friday

Wise vs. Dundalk

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 MPSSAA Class 4A high school football bracket

CLASS 4A/3A

Defending champion: Mergenthaler (still in contention)

Round 3 matchups

Perry Hall vs. Wootton

6:30 p.m. Friday

North Point vs. Old Mill

7:00 p.m. Friday

Blake vs. Leonardtown

6:30 p.m. Friday

Mergenthaler Vo-Tech

6:30 p.m. Friday

2024 MPSSAA Class 4A/3A high school football bracket

CLASS 3A

Defending champion: Oakdale (still in contention)

Round 3 matchups

Linganore vs. Bel Air

7:00 p.m. Friday

Oakdale vs. Atholton

7:00 p.m. Friday

Arundel vs. Northern

7:00 p.m. Friday

Sherwood vs. Franklin

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 MPSSAA Class 3A high school football bracket

CLASS 2A

Defending champion: Stephen Decatur (still in contention)

Round 3 matchups

Decatur vs. Walkersville

7:00 p.m. Friday

Damascus vs. Westlake

7:00 p.m. Friday

Milford Mill Academy

7:00 p.m. Friday

Huntington vs. New Town

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 MPSSAA Class 2A high school football bracket

CLASS 2A/1A 

Defending champion: Dunbar (still in contention)

Round 3 matchups

Elkton vs. Patuxent

7:00 p.m. Friday

Randallstown vs. Middletown

7:00 p.m. Friday

Fallston vs. Dunbar

1:00 p.m. Saturday

Liberty vs. Douglas

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 MPSSAA Class 2A/1A high school football bracket

CLASS 1A

Defending champion: Fort Hill (still in contention)

Round 3 matchups

Cambridge-South Dorchester vs. Fort Hill

7:30 p.m. Friday

Patterson Mill vs. Havre de Grace

7:00 p.m. Friday

Green Street Academy vs. SEED

8:00 p.m. Friday

Northern vs. Boonsboro

8:00 p.m. Friday

2024 MPSSAA Class 1A high school football bracket

