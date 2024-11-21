Maryland (MPSSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, Round 3 matchups, game times
The 2024 Maryland high school football playoffs continue this week as the MPSSAA postseason rolls on with Round 3 matchups.
Maryland high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Maryland high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus Round 3 matchups:
CLASS 4A
Defending champion: Henry A. Wise (still in contention)
Round 3 matchups
Quince Orchard vs. Bethesda-Chevy Chase
7:00 p.m. Friday
Broadneck vs. Northwest
7:00 p.m. Friday
Paint Branch vs. Flowers
7:00 p.m. Friday
Wise vs. Dundalk
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 MPSSAA Class 4A high school football bracket
CLASS 4A/3A
Defending champion: Mergenthaler (still in contention)
Round 3 matchups
Perry Hall vs. Wootton
6:30 p.m. Friday
North Point vs. Old Mill
7:00 p.m. Friday
Blake vs. Leonardtown
6:30 p.m. Friday
Mergenthaler Vo-Tech
6:30 p.m. Friday
2024 MPSSAA Class 4A/3A high school football bracket
CLASS 3A
Defending champion: Oakdale (still in contention)
Round 3 matchups
Linganore vs. Bel Air
7:00 p.m. Friday
Oakdale vs. Atholton
7:00 p.m. Friday
Arundel vs. Northern
7:00 p.m. Friday
Sherwood vs. Franklin
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 MPSSAA Class 3A high school football bracket
CLASS 2A
Defending champion: Stephen Decatur (still in contention)
Round 3 matchups
Decatur vs. Walkersville
7:00 p.m. Friday
Damascus vs. Westlake
7:00 p.m. Friday
Milford Mill Academy
7:00 p.m. Friday
Huntington vs. New Town
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 MPSSAA Class 2A high school football bracket
CLASS 2A/1A
Defending champion: Dunbar (still in contention)
Round 3 matchups
Elkton vs. Patuxent
7:00 p.m. Friday
Randallstown vs. Middletown
7:00 p.m. Friday
Fallston vs. Dunbar
1:00 p.m. Saturday
Liberty vs. Douglas
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 MPSSAA Class 2A/1A high school football bracket
CLASS 1A
Defending champion: Fort Hill (still in contention)
Round 3 matchups
Cambridge-South Dorchester vs. Fort Hill
7:30 p.m. Friday
Patterson Mill vs. Havre de Grace
7:00 p.m. Friday
Green Street Academy vs. SEED
8:00 p.m. Friday
Northern vs. Boonsboro
8:00 p.m. Friday
2024 MPSSAA Class 1A high school football bracket
