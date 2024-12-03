Maryland (MPSSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state finals matchups, game times
It is time to crown this year's state champions as the 2024 Maryland high school football playoffs conclude with the MPSSAA state finals this week.
All six MPSSAA state title matchups will be played December 5-7 at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.
Maryland high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Maryland high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus state finals matchups:
CLASS 4A
Defending champion: Henry A. Wise (still in contention)
State finals matchup
Quince Orchard vs. Wise
7:30 p.m. Friday
2024 MPSSAA Class 4A high school football bracket
CLASS 4A/3A
Defending champion: Mergenthaler (still in contention)
State finals matchup
North Point vs. Mergenthaler Vo-Tech
7:00 p.m. Thursday
2024 MPSSAA Class 4A/3A high school football bracket
CLASS 3A
Defending champion: Oakdale (eliminated)
State finals matchup
Linganore vs. vs. Arundel
7:00 p.m. Saturday
2024 MPSSAA Class 3A high school football bracket
CLASS 2A
Defending champion: Stephen Decatur (still in contention)
State finals matchup
Decatur vs. Huntington
3:30 p.m. Saturday
2024 MPSSAA Class 2A high school football bracket
CLASS 2A/1A
Defending champion: Dunbar (still in contention)
State finals matchup
Patuxent vs. Dunbar
4:00 p.m. Friday
2024 MPSSAA Class 2A/1A high school football bracket
CLASS 1A
Defending champion: Fort Hill (still in contention)
State finals matchup
Fort Hill vs. Northern
12:00 p.m. Saturday
2024 MPSSAA Class 1A high school football bracket
