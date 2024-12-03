High School

Maryland (MPSSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state finals matchups, game times

Sam Brown

Dunbar will play Patuxent in the MPSSAA Class 2A/1A football state finals on Friday.
It is time to crown this year's state champions as the 2024 Maryland high school football playoffs conclude with the MPSSAA state finals this week.

All six MPSSAA state title matchups will be played December 5-7 at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

Maryland high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Maryland high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus state finals matchups:

CLASS 4A

Defending champion: Henry A. Wise (still in contention)

State finals matchup

Quince Orchard vs. Wise

7:30 p.m. Friday

2024 MPSSAA Class 4A high school football bracket

CLASS 4A/3A

Defending champion: Mergenthaler (still in contention)

State finals matchup

North Point vs. Mergenthaler Vo-Tech

7:00 p.m. Thursday

2024 MPSSAA Class 4A/3A high school football bracket

CLASS 3A

Defending champion: Oakdale (eliminated)

State finals matchup

Linganore vs. vs. Arundel

7:00 p.m. Saturday

2024 MPSSAA Class 3A high school football bracket

CLASS 2A

Defending champion: Stephen Decatur (still in contention)

State finals matchup

Decatur vs. Huntington

3:30 p.m. Saturday

2024 MPSSAA Class 2A high school football bracket

CLASS 2A/1A 

Defending champion: Dunbar (still in contention)

State finals matchup

Patuxent vs. Dunbar

4:00 p.m. Friday

2024 MPSSAA Class 2A/1A high school football bracket

CLASS 1A

Defending champion: Fort Hill (still in contention)

State finals matchup

Fort Hill vs. Northern

12:00 p.m. Saturday

2024 MPSSAA Class 1A high school football bracket

Published
