Maryland (MPSSAA & MIAA) High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - November 4, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Maryland high school football playoffs

Boys' Latin hosts Archbishop Curley
Boys' Latin hosts Archbishop Curley / John Bowers

The 2025 Maryland high school football playoffs begin on Friday, November 7.

High School On SI has brackets for every Class in the MPSSAA & MIAA high school football playoffs.

The MPSSAA playoffs culminate with the state championships on December 5. The MIAA playoffs culminate on November 15.

2025 Maryland (MPSSAA) Class 1A Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)

Fort Hill - BYE

Northern vs. Southern - 11/08 at 6:00 p.m. ET

Mountain Ridge vs. Smithsburg - 11/07 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Allegany vs. Clear Spring - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Boonsboro vs. Western Tech & Environmental Science - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Loch Raven vs. Brunswick - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET

SEED vs. Francis Scott Key - 11/07 at 6:00 p.m. ET

Pikesville vs. Catoctin - 11/07 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Havre de Grace - BYE

Patterson vs. Lake Clifton - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Douglass vs. Lewis - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Green Street Academy vs. Benjamin Franklin - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Patuxent - BYE

Snow Hill vs. Washington - 11/07 at 6:00 p.m. ET

Perryville vs. Bohemia Manor - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Colonel Richardson vs. Cambridge-South Dorchester - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET

2025 Maryland (MPSSAA) Class 2A/1A Football Bracket

Middletown vs. Owings Mills — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Williamsport vs. Liberty — 11/07 at 6:00 p.m. ET

Century vs. Walkersville — 11/07 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Randallstown vs. South Carroll — 11/08 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Elkton — BYE

Joppatowne vs. Rising Sun — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Fallston vs. Harford Tech — 11/07 at 6:00 p.m. ET

Hereford vs. North East — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Sparrows Point vs. Surrattsville — 11/06 at 4:00 p.m. ET

Central vs. Edmondson-Westside — 11/06 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Forest Park vs. Chesapeake — 11/06 at 6:00 p.m. ET

Dunbar vs. Friendly — 11/07 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Calvert — BYE

Kent Island vs. Lackey — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Queen Anne's County vs. Southern — 11/06 at 6:00 p.m. ET

Easton vs. Hammond — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET

2025 Maryland (MPSSAA) Class 2A Football Bracket

Oakland Mills vs. Mt. Hebron — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Glenelg vs. Wilde Lake — 11/06 at 6:00 p.m. ET

River Hill vs. Poolesville — 11/06 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Howard vs. Long Reach — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Huntingtown — BYE

Northeast vs. McDonough — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Northern vs. Thomas Stone — 11/06 at 6:00 p.m. ET

Westlake vs. La Plata — 11/06 at 6:00 p.m. ET

Winters Mill vs. North Harford — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Manchester Valley vs. Bel Air — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET

C. Milton Wright vs. Eastern Tech — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Carver Vo-Tech vs. Lansdowne — 11/07 at 3:45 p.m. ET

Douglass vs. North Caroline — 11/08 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Largo vs. Crossland — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Gwynn Park vs. Parkside — 11/07 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wicomico vs. Fairmont Heights — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET

2025 Maryland (MPSSAA) Class 3A Football Bracket

Linganore — BYE

North Hagerstown vs. Northwood — 11/06 at 6:00 p.m. ET

Damascus vs. Rockville — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Oakdale — BYE

South River vs. Bennett — 11/06 at 6:00 p.m. ET

St. Charles vs. Chesapeake — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Decatur vs. Reservoir — 11/07 at 6:00 p.m. ET

Guilford Park vs. Chopticon — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Milford Mill Academy — BYE

Franklin vs. New Town — 11/07 at 4:00 p.m. ET

Atholton — BYE

Westminster — BYE

Edgewood vs. Patterson — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Poly vs. Aberdeen — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Patapsco vs. City College — 11/06 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Towson vs. Overlea — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET

2025 Maryland (MPSSAA) Class 4A/3A Football Bracket

Urbana vs. Tuscarora — 11/076 at 6:00 p.m. ET

South Hagerstown vs. Wootton — 11/07 at 6:00 p.m. ET

Frederick vs. Magruder — 11/06 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Marriotts Ridge vs. Governor Thomas Johnson — 11/06 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Mergenthaler Vo-Tech — BYE

Parkville vs. Woodlawn — 11/06 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Dulaney vs. Digital Harbor — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Perry Hall vs. Kenwood — 11/07 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Sherwood — BYE

Kennedy vs. Whitman — 11/06 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Oxon Hill vs. Einstein — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Potomac — BYE

Old Mill vs. Severn Run — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Severna Park vs. Crofton — 11/07 at 6:00 p.m. ET

Arundel vs. North Point — 11/07 at 6:00 p.m. ET

Great Mills vs. Leonardtown — 11/07 at 6:00 p.m. ET

2025 Maryland (MPSSAA) Class 4A Football Bracket

Quince Orchard vs. Gaithersburg — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Northwest vs. Walter Johnson — 11/06 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Richard Montgomery vs. Seneca Valley — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Churchill vs. Clarksburg — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Paint Branch — BYE

Blake vs. Laurel — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Bethesda-Chevy Chase vs. Richard Montgomery — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Wheaton vs. Northwestern — 11/07 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wise — BYE

Parkdale vs. DuVal — 11/08 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Suitland vs. Flowers — 11/08 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Eleanor Roosevelt — BYE

Broadneck — BYE

Annapolis vs. Bowie — 11/07 at 6:00 p.m. ET

Dundalk vs. Meade — 11/07 at 6:00 p.m. ET

Glen Burnie — BYE

2025 Maryland (MIAA) Conference A Football Bracket

Archbishop Spalding vs. Gilman — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET

McDonogh vs. St. Mary's — 11/07 at 6:00 p.m. ET

2025 Maryland (MIAA) Conference B Football Bracket

St. Paul's vs. John Carroll — 11/08 at 12:00 p.m. ET

St. Vincent Pallotti vs. Boys' Latin — 11/07 at 6:30 p.m. ET

