Maryland (MPSSAA & MIAA) High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - November 4, 2025
The 2025 Maryland high school football playoffs begin on Friday, November 7.
High School On SI has brackets for every Class in the MPSSAA & MIAA high school football playoffs.
The MPSSAA playoffs culminate with the state championships on December 5. The MIAA playoffs culminate on November 15.
Maryland (MPSSAA) High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - November 7, 2025
2025 Maryland (MPSSAA) Class 1A Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)
Fort Hill - BYE
Northern vs. Southern - 11/08 at 6:00 p.m. ET
Mountain Ridge vs. Smithsburg - 11/07 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Allegany vs. Clear Spring - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Boonsboro vs. Western Tech & Environmental Science - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Loch Raven vs. Brunswick - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET
SEED vs. Francis Scott Key - 11/07 at 6:00 p.m. ET
Pikesville vs. Catoctin - 11/07 at 5:30 p.m. ET
Havre de Grace - BYE
Patterson vs. Lake Clifton - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Douglass vs. Lewis - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Green Street Academy vs. Benjamin Franklin - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Patuxent - BYE
Snow Hill vs. Washington - 11/07 at 6:00 p.m. ET
Perryville vs. Bohemia Manor - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Colonel Richardson vs. Cambridge-South Dorchester - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET
2025 Maryland (MPSSAA) Class 2A/1A Football Bracket
Middletown vs. Owings Mills — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Williamsport vs. Liberty — 11/07 at 6:00 p.m. ET
Century vs. Walkersville — 11/07 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Randallstown vs. South Carroll — 11/08 at 12:30 p.m. ET
Elkton — BYE
Joppatowne vs. Rising Sun — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Fallston vs. Harford Tech — 11/07 at 6:00 p.m. ET
Hereford vs. North East — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Sparrows Point vs. Surrattsville — 11/06 at 4:00 p.m. ET
Central vs. Edmondson-Westside — 11/06 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Forest Park vs. Chesapeake — 11/06 at 6:00 p.m. ET
Dunbar vs. Friendly — 11/07 at 5:00 p.m. ET
Calvert — BYE
Kent Island vs. Lackey — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Queen Anne's County vs. Southern — 11/06 at 6:00 p.m. ET
Easton vs. Hammond — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET
2025 Maryland (MPSSAA) Class 2A Football Bracket
Oakland Mills vs. Mt. Hebron — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Glenelg vs. Wilde Lake — 11/06 at 6:00 p.m. ET
River Hill vs. Poolesville — 11/06 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Howard vs. Long Reach — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Huntingtown — BYE
Northeast vs. McDonough — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Northern vs. Thomas Stone — 11/06 at 6:00 p.m. ET
Westlake vs. La Plata — 11/06 at 6:00 p.m. ET
Winters Mill vs. North Harford — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Manchester Valley vs. Bel Air — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET
C. Milton Wright vs. Eastern Tech — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Carver Vo-Tech vs. Lansdowne — 11/07 at 3:45 p.m. ET
Douglass vs. North Caroline — 11/08 at 1:00 p.m. ET
Largo vs. Crossland — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Gwynn Park vs. Parkside — 11/07 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Wicomico vs. Fairmont Heights — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET
2025 Maryland (MPSSAA) Class 3A Football Bracket
Linganore — BYE
North Hagerstown vs. Northwood — 11/06 at 6:00 p.m. ET
Damascus vs. Rockville — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Oakdale — BYE
South River vs. Bennett — 11/06 at 6:00 p.m. ET
St. Charles vs. Chesapeake — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Decatur vs. Reservoir — 11/07 at 6:00 p.m. ET
Guilford Park vs. Chopticon — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Milford Mill Academy — BYE
Franklin vs. New Town — 11/07 at 4:00 p.m. ET
Atholton — BYE
Westminster — BYE
Edgewood vs. Patterson — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Poly vs. Aberdeen — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Patapsco vs. City College — 11/06 at 3:30 p.m. ET
Towson vs. Overlea — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET
2025 Maryland (MPSSAA) Class 4A/3A Football Bracket
Urbana vs. Tuscarora — 11/076 at 6:00 p.m. ET
South Hagerstown vs. Wootton — 11/07 at 6:00 p.m. ET
Frederick vs. Magruder — 11/06 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Marriotts Ridge vs. Governor Thomas Johnson — 11/06 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Mergenthaler Vo-Tech — BYE
Parkville vs. Woodlawn — 11/06 at 5:00 p.m. ET
Dulaney vs. Digital Harbor — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Perry Hall vs. Kenwood — 11/07 at 5:00 p.m. ET
Sherwood — BYE
Kennedy vs. Whitman — 11/06 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Oxon Hill vs. Einstein — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Potomac — BYE
Old Mill vs. Severn Run — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Severna Park vs. Crofton — 11/07 at 6:00 p.m. ET
Arundel vs. North Point — 11/07 at 6:00 p.m. ET
Great Mills vs. Leonardtown — 11/07 at 6:00 p.m. ET
2025 Maryland (MPSSAA) Class 4A Football Bracket
Quince Orchard vs. Gaithersburg — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Northwest vs. Walter Johnson — 11/06 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Richard Montgomery vs. Seneca Valley — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Churchill vs. Clarksburg — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Paint Branch — BYE
Blake vs. Laurel — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Bethesda-Chevy Chase vs. Richard Montgomery — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Wheaton vs. Northwestern — 11/07 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Wise — BYE
Parkdale vs. DuVal — 11/08 at 1:00 p.m. ET
Suitland vs. Flowers — 11/08 at 1:00 p.m. ET
Eleanor Roosevelt — BYE
Broadneck — BYE
Annapolis vs. Bowie — 11/07 at 6:00 p.m. ET
Dundalk vs. Meade — 11/07 at 6:00 p.m. ET
Glen Burnie — BYE
2025 Maryland (MIAA) Conference A Football Bracket
Archbishop Spalding vs. Gilman — 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. ET
McDonogh vs. St. Mary's — 11/07 at 6:00 p.m. ET
2025 Maryland (MIAA) Conference B Football Bracket
St. Paul's vs. John Carroll — 11/08 at 12:00 p.m. ET
St. Vincent Pallotti vs. Boys' Latin — 11/07 at 6:30 p.m. ET
