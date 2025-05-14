Maryland native Bryson Tucker transfers to Washington
Maryland native and high school basketball All-American Bryson Tucker has transferred from the University of Indiana to the University of Washington. Tucker played his final year of high school basketball at Bishop O’Connell High School (Arlington, VA) after one season at IMG Academy (Florida) and two seasons at Mount St. Joseph High School in Baltimore.
Tucker, who entered the transfer portal earlier this year, will have three years of eligibility remaining.
“Bryson is a huge addition for us,” said Washington head coach Danny Sprinkle. “We needed another wing that can really score and had experience with the Big Ten schedule. He had some really good games playing on a really talented Indiana team. He was very well coached and that was important for a lot of the kids that we’re bringing in through the portal. We wanted to make sure they were coming from really good programs who know what a winning culture looks like and he brings that.”
Tucker, a 6-foot-7 wing, averaged 5.4 points and 2.9 rebounds in 23 games during his freshman campaign at Indiana.
The Bowie, Maryland native was a five-star recruit and 2024 McDonald’s All-American. He attended Steph Curry’s camp in 2022 and 2023 and Jayson Tatum’s Elite Camp in 2023. He also attended the NBPA Top 100 Camp in 2022 and 2023 and the Under Armour Elite 24 Camp in 2022 and 2023.
In 2021, Tucker averaged 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds on USA Basketball’s U16 National team that captured the gold medal at the FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Mexico.
“Bryson can really score the basketball and he has great size,” added Sprinkle. “He played behind some really good wings at Indiana and he was the only true freshman on that roster. That’s probably why his minutes were kind of sporadic but I think we’re going to get the best of him. He’s coming in with a chip on his shoulder but the one thing I really love is he can really score the ball at the wing spot and create his own shot, which is something we struggled with last year.”