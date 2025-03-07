Maryland Private Schools State Championships: McNamara vs. St. Frances, Bullis vs. Clinton Grace in Title Showdowns
A clash of titans. An up-and-comer looks to serve notice against a traditional blueblood.
The Maryland Private Schools State Tournament championships will be decided Friday evening at Eleanor Roosevelt. Bishop McNamara and St. Frances Academy will meet for the girls’ crown while Bullis School and Clinton Grace Christian School will decide the boys’ champions.
Here’s a preview and players to watch
Girls championship - St. Frances Academy (25-4) vs. Bishop McNamara (28-1)
The top two seeds meet in the 2nd MPSSBT girls title match. McNamara, the defending champ and No. 1 team all season in High School on SI Maryland Top 25, has won 23 straight including a 57-41 win over Mount Zion Prep in Wednesday’s semifinals.
St. Frances went on a 12-2 run to start the fourth quarter to knock off last year’s MPSSBT runner-up Bullis School in the other semifinal Wednesday. The Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) A Conference champ Panthers, like McNamara, haven’t lost a game to a DMV team this season,
Something will give Friday at Roosevelt.
Boys championship - Clinton Grace Christian (25-7) vs. Bullis (22-7)
Clinton Grace Christian, the school formerly known as Grace Brethren School, gets the opportunity to show its a player in the thick DMV boys hoops scene. The Eagles dominated top-seed Mount Zion Prep, 87-67, in the semifinals, with five players scoring in double figures.
Bullis avenged last year’s MPSSBT finals loss to DeMatha Catholic, building a 14-point halftime lead en route to a 69-54 victory in the first semifinal Wednesday. Marquette University-bound Adrien Stevens, one of Division I recruits for the Interstate Athletic Conference champ Bulldogs, scored 19 points.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Boys
J’Lon Lyons, Clinton Grace: The 6-foot-3 sophomore guard has been impressive with 29 points and 17 assists for the Eagles, including a double-double (19 points and 13 assists) in win over Mount Zion.
Khalib Norcome, Clinton Grace: Norcome, a 6-foot-5 junior, has been efficient (11-of-16 shooting, 29 points and 15 rebounds) for the Eagles, who’re in position for their first MPBBST title.
Eric Reibe. Bullis: The 7-foot UCONN recruit and McDonald’s All-American could be primed for a huge effort in the final after posting 16 points and 13 rebounds in the first two rounds.
Xavier Skipworth, Bullis: The 6-foot-4 freshman wing has become an impact performer, scoring in double figures in the first two games with six rebounds and four steals for the Bulldogs.
Adrien Stevens, Bullis: The 6-foot-4 guard might be the favorite for Most Outstanding Player honors with 28 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and six steals in two victories.
Girls
Amora Alston, St. Frances: The 5-foot-1 senior floor general has 26 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in two games for the Panthers..
Zhen Craft, McNamara: The reigning MPSSBT Most Outstanding Player and University of Georgia commit has back-to-back double-doubles including a 10-point, 13-rebound, and six block effort in semifinals.
Monet Edwards, St. Frances: The junior guard will likely have to duplicate her 18-point, five-rebound effort against Bullis if the Panthers hope to pull the upset in the finals.
Vanessa Harris, McNamara: A 5-foot-10 senior guard headed to Rhode Island, Harris posted 16 points and five rebounds in a semifinal win over Mount Zion.
Heidi Williams, St. Frances: The University of Maryland-Baltimore County recruit has 35 points and 19 rebounds in MPSSBT, including 18 and 9 in win over Bullis.
RESULTS/SCHEDULE
Monday March 3
Boys quarterfinals at Mount Zion Prep
No. 3 seed Bullis School 68, No. 6 Georgetown Prep 47
No. 2 DeMatha Catholic 75, No. 7 Glenelg Country School 63
No. 4 Clinton Grace Christian School 66, No. 5 Bishop McNamara 61
No. 1 Mount Zion Prep 61, No. 8 Riverdale Baptist 49
Tuesday March 4
Quarterfinals at Elizabeth Seton
No. 4 Mount Zion Prep 58, No. 5 Elizabeth Seton 53
No. 1 Bishop McNamara 76, No. 8 St. Mary’s Ryken 32
No. 2 St. Frances Academy 75, No. 7 Rosedale Christian Academy 46
No. 3 Bullis School 75, No. 6 Riverdale Baptist School 36
Wednesday March 5
Semifinals at Elizabeth Seton
Girls
No. 1 McNamara 57, No. 4 Mount Zion 41
No. 2 St. Frances 62, No. 3 Bullis 54
Boys
No. 3 Bullis 69, No. 2 DeMatha 54
No. 4 Clinton Grace Christian 87, No. 1 Mount Zion 67
Friday March 7
Championship at Eleanor Roosevelt
Girls final - St. Frances vs. McNamara, 6:15 p.m.
Boys final - Clinton Grace Christian vs. Bullis, 8:15 p.m.