Maryland QB Malik Washington Honored at Prestigious Watkins Award Gala in Washington, D.C.
Archbishop Spalding standout and incoming University of Maryland quarterback Malik Washington earned prestigious recognition Saturday night in the nation’s capital.
Washington, a Terp freshman from Glen Burnie, Md., was among six student-athletes honored at the 33rd annual Watkins Award Gala, hosted by the National Alliance of African American Athletes (NAAAA).
"There are no words that can express how grateful I am," Washington said after being named the Watkins Class of 2025 Standard Bearer. "It’s great to be here this weekend learning about previous Watkins Award winners and their stories and seeing how different, yet how similar we all are."
The Watkins Award honors the nation’s top African American high school scholar-athletes, celebrating excellence in academics, athletics, and community service.
Washington was joined by fellow honorees:
- Bryce Baker (QB, North Carolina)
- Bryce Davis (DL, Duke University)
- Gavin Nix (LB, Oregon)
- Dylan Robinson (DB, Washington)
- Mark Zackery IV (CB, Notre Dame)
The honorees toured historic sites in Washington, including the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, the Washington Monument, and the National Museum of African American History and Culture. They also visited Under Armour’s headquarters in Baltimore and participated in a teen summit for local students.
Founded in 1989, the National Alliance of African American Athletes has presented the Watkins Award annually since 1992 to recognize student-athletes excelling in both academics and sports. Past winners include Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston and Rhodes Scholar Myron Rolle.
NFL quarterback Jameis Winston delivered the keynote address, while Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick received the Sharon Love Community Service Award. Emmy-winning broadcaster Devin Gardner was named Watkins Man of the Year, and Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman was recognized as the Ted Ginn Sr. Coach of the Year.
"As young Black men, we don’t have to fit into a mold—we can break the mold and become ourselves," Washington said. "This event proves we are more than just athletes."