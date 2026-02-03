MCPS' Pickleball Diplomacy Initiative Prepares for Second Cultural Exchange with China
The sport of pickleball continues to grow in popularity around the United States. In Montgomery County, Maryland, various students have gotten a taste of the sport through Montgomery County Public Schools' (MCPS) new Pickleball Diplomacy initiative.
MCPS athletic director Jeff Sullivan started the program in 2025, as the sport of pickleball continues to gain more attention.
Using the Sport of Pickleball for Cultural Exchanges
"It started about a year ago when the idea was pitched to me to use pickleball in a cultural exchange trip," said Sullivan. "MCPS was the first school district in the country to have pickleball as a varsity sport. We had a couple seasons of success, and I thought. 'Wow, this sport would be perfect for a cultural exchange initiative,' and certainly it has been."
As of February 2026, MCPS is the only school district in the state to have high school pickleball. "We still may be the only one in the country," said Sullivan. "I think some others have jumped on board, and I imagine others will be, because pickleball is just exploding in popularity."
Pickleball's Popularity is Expanding on the High School Level
Pickleball has become a popular high school sport in a similar way that girls flag football is becoming big around the country, especially in the state of Maryland.
"We're honored in Montgomery County Public Schools to have launched both of them," said Sullivan, "and experienced the energy and success of those sports, and seeing more student athletes involved in our program. At the end of the day, my job is to create opportunities for students to thrive, and through additional sports and additional things like Pickleball Diplomacy, I'm providing those opportunities."
This will be the second year for MCPS' Pickleball Diplomacy initiative, with two major cultural exchanges aimed at strengthening educational and people-to-people connections between the United States and China.
A Chinese Pickleball Delegation Will Visit Maryland, Feb. 5-7
The Pickleball Diplomacy is set to host the Shanghai Delegation from Feb. 5-7, as they will visit schools, tour the University of Maryland, College Park athletic facilities, visit JOOLA headquarters, attend school events, and play pickleball.
Then, Sullivan and his ambassadors will travel to China from Feb. 13-24, where they will celebrate the Chinese New Year and Spring Festival.
Thirty-Eight Students Will Travel to China, Feb. 13-24
There will be 38 students on the trip to China, including seven returning ambassadors and 31 new ones. During the trip, student and staff ambassadors will take part in educational, athletic, and cultural exchanges in four cities: Shenzhen, Shangyou, Hebi, and Beijing.
The initiative from its first year in 2025 turned out to be a special one for Sullivan and his ambassadors. "The word 'life-changing' continues to be used over and over again from our students," said Sullivan. "Even for me, the trip was life-changing. It allowed us to see Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Beijing, and experience Chinese culture, which was awesome."
The China trip was so special that when everyone came home, MCPS sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping expressing their gratitude. Jinping then responded on July 6th last summer, acknowledging the impact of Pickleball Diplomacy and the positive impact left by the student ambassadors.
Most recently, MCPS presented at the Chinese Embassy on Jan. 31, where some of the Gold Delegation ambassadors got to meet Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng.
Building Positivie International Relations Through the Sport
"It speaks to the potential of this initiative, and here we are on the cusp of hosting again and going back to China," said Sullivan. "We hope that that dialogue continues, and we can be part of building positive relations. One thing that I've talked to our ambassadors about is this notion of the United States and China are two countries. The same principles apply domestically here in our own country, with our neighbors, in our school buildings."
MCPS has also started a Student-Led Athletics Media (SLAM) team of students who will produce and work on their next documentary. SLAM team member Isabelle Strouble, a senior at Damascus High School, created this short video highlighting her trip back to China.
"My goal and dream in life is to become a journalist," said Strouble. "I think it really helped solidify what i want to do when I grow up. Being able to do it is such a cool and different thing is so amazing. It really changed my life."
Amazing Experiences for Student-Athletes
One of the returning ambassadors for Pickleball Diplomacy is Isa Brant, a junior who also goes to Damascus. She was amazed by her first trip to China last year and can't wait to go again.
"It was amazing," said Brant. "I can never stop talking about it. To put it into perspective, it was amazing."
Michael Horton, a senior from Clarksburg High School, is one of the newer members of Pickleball Diplomacy, and has already made tons of new friends.
"Being here has been so rewarding," said Horton. "I've met so many people that I never would have over these past couple years. These kids are in the same county as me, but I've never known who they are. Now, we're all friends, and we all love each other. It's so awesome."
Horton has learned from previous ambassadors about patience, friendship, and how important it is to work together. Those skills will be very useful for his first year in the initiative and the China trip.
"I'm so excited," said Horton. "I did one previous pickleball event where they had come here. Learning about all these people from another country, and being able to exchange our cultures was just the best part of this whole experience."
Pickleball Diplomacy Is the Vision of Jeff Sullivan
More importantly, the student ambassadors have nothing but good things to say about Sullivan, the man who started Pickleball Diplomacy.
"[Jeff's] amazing for putting this all together," said Brant. "Having the first varsity sport for pickleball is incredible. 'Proud' is an understatement."
"First of all, coolest guy ever," said Horton. "He's very into the Gen Z lingo. He's just taught me how to be more responsible, how to come here and open my mind to new things and try new things, and I really thank him for that."