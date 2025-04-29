MIAA lacrosse standout Brooks Cherneski commits to U.S. Merchant Marines
In the heart of Anne Arundel County, a rising lacrosse talent is charting his future. Brooks Cherneski, a 2026 short-stick defensive midfielder from Archbishop Spalding High School, has committed to the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) Mariners, a Division III powerhouse in Kings Point, New York. This decision pairs a standout MIAA lacrosse player with a program known for its winning tradition under Coach Dan Paccione. With Spalding contending for an MIAA conference title and USMMA eyeing Skyline Conference glory, Cherneski’s journey is one to watch.
A Perfect Fit: Cherneski’s Road to USMMA
Cherneski’s path to USMMA began with family wisdom. “My dad, a USNA graduate, has always said the US Merchant Marine Academy is the best kept secret of the service academies,” he told High School On SI. “The more I looked into it, I realized just how right he is. There are so many opportunities and options that come from graduating from USMMA.” For Cherneski, who grew up in the shadow of the U.S. Naval Academy, the service academy ethos runs deep. “I have always wanted to serve my country,” he said, “and when I went on my visit, I found a place where I could play lacrosse, travel the world, get hands-on education, and work towards that goal of leadership and service.”
The scenic Kings Point campus, with its Long Island waterfront, felt like a natural fit for the Annapolis native. But it was USMMA’s lacrosse program, led by Coach Dan Paccione, that sealed the deal. “I have played against Coach Paccione on a club level multiple times and respect the type of coach that he is and players that he has developed,” Cherneski said. Paccione’s reputation for building disciplined, competitive teams resonated with the young midfielder.
USMMA Lacrosse: A A Skyline Conference Powerhouse
Under Paccione, now in his fourth season, the USMMA Mariners have carved out a winning legacy in the Skyline Conference. The team has posted winning records each year, earning a spot in the conference tournament annually. In 2023, they captured the Skyline title, securing an NCAA Division III postseason berth. As the No. 2 seed in the 2025 Skyline Conference Championship, the Mariners are poised for a semifinal clash against No. 3 SUNY Maritime, with a shot at another crown.
USMMA’s recruiting success in the MIAA adds to its allure. With three Maryland high school products on the current roster, the program has become a destination for talent like Cherneski. His commitment signals a growing pipeline from MIAA lacrosse to Division III excellence.
Spalding’s Rising Star: A Champion in the Making
At Archbishop Spalding, Cherneski is a cornerstone of a Cavaliers squad gunning for the 2025 MIAA conference title. Known for his relentless defense and field IQ, he’s helped position Spalding among the league’s elite. His experience with the Annapolis Hawks, facing top club competition, has honed his skills for the college stage. Like USMMA, Spalding thrives on teamwork and grit—qualities Cherneski brings in spades.
As Cherneski looks ahead to Kings Point, the lacrosse world is watching. Can Spalding claim MIAA glory this spring? Will USMMA hoist the Skyline Conference trophy in 2025? For Cherneski, the journey is about more than wins. It’s about honoring his Annapolis roots, serving his country, and growing through lacrosse. “There are so many opportunities and options that come from graduating from USMMA,” he said, a nod to the boundless potential ahead.
Congratulations to Brooks Cherneski and his family on this milestone. As he chases championships with Spalding and prepares for USMMA, one thing is certain: this midfielder is just getting started.
