Montgomery County Maryland High School Football Recaps and Scores - Oct. 16-17, 2025
Week 7 of the Maryland high school football season took place in Montgomery County this weekend, with games taking place on Thursday and Friday. Each week, High School on SI has you covered on the latest high school football scores and recaps of the key games in the county.
Quince Orchard 42, Clarksburg 0
The best team in Montgomery County continues to maintain that title, as Quince Orchard shut out Clarksburg on its home turf on Thursday night to remain undefeated. JJ Williams finished the night with three touchdown runs, while Will Drakeford tossed for a pair of scores. With another blowout victory, the Cougars are now 7-0 and will host rival Northwest next Friday evening, as they continue to push towards the postseason and a state championship run.
Bethesda-Chevy Chase 28, Blake 13
The Game of the Week in MoCo took place between two schools trying to contend. In the end, it was Bethesda-Chevy Chase which escaped with the two-score victory over Blake. Gabe Eisler led the way by getting in the end zone twice with two short touchdown runs, while the Barons' defense made a major contribution to the victory with a pick-six from Jaylen Ball. The Barons handed the Bengals just their second loss of the season as they improve to 4-3.
Churchill 35, Seneca Valley 0
Churchill is also having another great season in 2025, despite the one loss to Quince Orchard. On Friday night, the Bulldogs were impressive on both sides of the football as they shutout Seneca Valley to improve to 6-1 on the season. Junior quarterback Hunter Humphries continued his impressive season as he finished the game with three touchdown passes. Noah Zhang also stepped up with two scores, one rushing and one receiving, while Bryan Ngouzo caught two touchdown passes.
Paint Branch 61, Whitman 0
Finally, Paint Branch also improved to 6-1 by dropping the same amount of points as their record. The Panthers demolished Whitman by dropping a 60 burger on Friday night. This is the second week in a row where Paint Branch scored 60+ points in a shutout victory, having crushed Springbrook 63-0 on Oct. 10.
Other Montgomery County High School Football Scores
Poolesville 30, Watkins Mill 8
Northwest 41, Walter Johnson 6
Sherwood 35, Wootton 0
Rockville 7, Loch Raven 6
Wheaton 38, Northwood 0
Magruder 15, Kennedy 12
Richard Montgomery 52, Gaithersburg 14
Damascus 72, Einstein 6
Blair 42, Springbrook 20