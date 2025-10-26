Montgomery County Maryland High School Football Recaps and Scores - Oct. 23-25, 2025
Week 8 of high school football in Montgomery County, Maryland took place this weekend. It was also a special week as there were plenty of rivalry matchups. Each week, High School on SI has you covered on the latest high school football scores and recaps of key games in the county.
Quince Orchard 35, Northwest 16
The Game of the Week in MoCo featured Northwest and Quince Orchard, aka the biggest football rivalry in the county. However, it was John Kelley's Cougars who escaped with the home victory to remain unbeaten at 8-0. Jaheim Bond and Damien Hurtado each finished with two touchdown runs, while Will Drakeford connected with Diego Rodriguez late in the contest. Fun fact: QO has now won 85 of their last 88 games.
Paint Branch 20, Blake 7
Also on Friday night, Blake and Paint Branch faced off in another matchup of MoCo contenders. But the Panthers ended up victorious to improve to 7-1, with their only loss coming against QO. Alijah Bo, one of the best running backs in the DMV, had two rushing touchdowns on the night, while Vincent Do connected with Michael Boateng for a score.
Sherwood 28, Damascus 7
Meanwhile, on Thursday night, Sherwood and Damascus faced off in a battle of 3A contenders. However, the Warriors left with a road victory over the Swarmin' Hornets by three scores. Damascus originally led 7-0 early on, until Sherwood scored four unanswered touchdowns. With the win, the Warriors improve to 7-1 on the season, as they also lost to QO.
Richard Montgomery 27, Rockville 26
Also on Thursday night, Richard Montgomery nearly escaped past rival Rockville to improve to 6-2 on the season. Rockets quarterback Dylan Webster continues to be one of the best in the county and state. He finished with four touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter.
Other Montgomery County High School Football Scores
Friday, Oct. 24
Bethesda-Chevy Chase 44, Springbrook 13
Blair 21, Seneca Valley 12
Clarksburg 48, Watkins Mill 0
Northwood 26, Centennial 12
Poolesville 44, Einstein 38
Walter Johnson 34, Whitman 7
Wheaton 28, Kennedy 16
Winston Churchill 34, Wootton 6
Thursday, Oct. 25
Gaithersburg 23, Magruder 6