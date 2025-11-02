Montgomery County Maryland High School Football Recaps and Scores - Oct. 30-31, 2025
Week 9 of the high school football season in Montgomery County, Maryland took place this weekend. It was the final week of the 2025 regular season as the Maryland Public Schools Secondary Athletic Association (MPSSAA) playoffs get underway next weekend across the state. Each week, High School on SI has you covered on the latest high school football scores and recaps of all the key games in the county.
Quince Orchard 35, Gaithersburg 0
Quince Orchard football continues to dominate as they shut out Gaithersburg to finish with a perfect 9-0 regular season. This marks the seventh consecutive regular season where John Kelley's Cougars have finished undefeated. QO quarterback Will Drakeford once again stepped up as he tossed four touchdown passes against the Trojans.
Churchill 20, Paint Branch 28
The Game of the Week in MoCo was between two 7-1 schools in Paint Branch and Churchill. However, it was the Bulldogs who escaped with the two-point victory to finish the regular season at 8-1. Churchill led 20-6 in the fourth quarter as the Panthers attempted a comeback with two touchdowns, but fell short in the end.
Bulldogs quarterback Hunter Humphries went 9-of-17 for 141 passing yards and two touchdowns, while Acque Ashwood scored on a 70-yard run. Meanwhile, Paint Branch running back Alijah Boh accounted for all three of the team's scores.
Sherwood 53, Richard Montgomery 7
Sherwood and Richard Montgomery faced off in another big MoCo football matchup. But it wasn't even close as the Warriors also finished the regular season 8-1. Quarterback Matthew Larsen threw three touchdown passes, while Preston Hamrick had three rushing scores. Meanwhile, Sherwood's defense did a great job holding the Rockets to one score.
Wheaton 40, Einstein 6
Finally, Wheaton cruised to a blowout victory at home over Einstein to finish the regular season 7-2. It's the first time the Knights have won seven games in a single season since 2001. Current Wheaton head coach Jermaine Howell was an assistant on the staff back when the team went 8-1 24 years ago. Funny enough, Howell eventually left to coach Einstein at one point.
Other Montgomery County High School Football Scores
Thursday, Oct. 30
Northwood 40, Springbrook 12
Bethesda-Chevy Chase 24, Whitman 8
Damascus 42, Magruder 7
Walter Johnson 17, Blake 14
Williamsport 49, Watkins Mill 6
Friday, Oct. 31
Seneca Valley 13, Rockville 0
Wootton 12, Clarksburg 0
Northwest 42, Blair 7
Kennedy 42, Poolesville 6