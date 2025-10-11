Montgomery County Maryland High School Football Recaps - Oct. 9-10, 2025
Week 6 of high school football season took place in Montgomery County, Maryland this weekend. Each week, High School on SI has you covered on the latest high school football scores.
Quince Orchard 35, Sherwood 28
The Game of the Week took place between two undefeated schools at 5-0 in Gaithersburg. This turned out to be the closest win for John Kelley's Cougars this season as Patrick Cilento's Warriors did their best to keep up. Quince Orchard quarterback Will Drakeford tossed for a pair of touchdown passes to Diego Rodriguez, while Rico Jackson returned a kickoff for a score.
The Cougars led 21-0 in the third quarter until Sherwood staged an impressive comeback behind quarterback Matthew Larsen. Larsen threw three touchdown passes to tie it up at 21-21, as the game entered the fourth. However, the Cougars responded with two rushing scores, one each from Jaheim Bond and J.J. Williams as they improved to 6-0.
Northwest 45, Seneca Valley 7
The Battle of Germantown took place between Northwest and Seneca Valley on Friday night. However, the contest was very one-sided as the Jaguars cruised to a blowout victory to improve to 3-3. Quarterback Jayden Vongprachanh-Nelson tossed three touchdown passes for the Jaguars, with two going to Chris Tangelo, while Isaiah Taylor got in the end zone twice for Northwest. Defensively, Franco Ruiz recorded a 57-yard pick-six.
Churchill 51, Gaithersburg 7
After suffering its first loss of the season to Quince Orchard last week, Churchill got back on track by dropping a 50-burger on Gaithersburg Thursday night. The Bulldogs dominated on both sides of the ball, as the Trojans just didn't have an answer, outside of their single touchdown. Churchill running back Noah Zhang rushed for three touchdown runs in the victory, while Hunter Humphries tossed for two scores. Fun fact: Churchill head coach Joe Rydzewski is a Gaithersburg alum.
Bethesda-Chevy Chase 28, Walter Johnson 21
Finally, two rival Bethesda schools, both really in need of win, faced off. Both teams fought hard for the win, in an entertaining contest, but in the end it was Bethesda-Chevy Chase that escaped with the one-score victory over Walter Johnson to improve to 3-3. The game was tied at 21-21 in the fourth quarter when Gabe Eisler scored on a short touchdown run to give the Barons the lead. The Wildcats had a chance in the red zone to score late, but they couldn't convert on 4th and goal.