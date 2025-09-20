High School

Montgomery County Maryland High School Football Recaps - Sept 19, 2025

Three big high school football games in Montgomery County included Stone Bridge-Quince Orchard, Churchill-Walter Johnson, and Northwest-Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Harry Lichtman

Winston Churchill football players work on the handoff exchange during a 2025 training camp practice.
Winston Churchill football players work on the handoff exchange during a 2025 training camp practice. / Harry Lichtman

Week 3 of high school football season in Montgomery County, Maryland kicked off on Friday night, with a few marquee games taking place. Each week, High School on SI has you covered on the latest high school football scores.

Quince Orchard 20, Stone Bridge 0

For more on this game, click here for a complete recap.

Churchill 28, Walter Johnson 6

Churchill visited Bethesda to face rival Walter Johnson and took care of business to improve to 3-0. Bulldogs quarterback Hunter Humphries had another solid performance with 112 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with a rushing score, while Noah Zhang scored a rushing touchdown of his own along with 161 yards. Joe Rydzewski's squad has really proven themselves these first few weeks.

Northwest 28, Bethesda-Chevy Chase 14

Northwest got their first win under new head coach David Riggio as they beat B-CC by two touchdowns on the road. The Jaguars trailed 14-7 at halftime, but they responded with 21 unanswered points to seal it. Northwest running back Isaiah Taylor scored three touchdowns on the ground, while the defense stepped up with two interceptions in the second half.

Published
Harry Lichtman
HARRY LICHTMAN

Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.

Home/Maryland