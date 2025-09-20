Montgomery County Maryland High School Football Recaps - Sept 19, 2025
Week 3 of high school football season in Montgomery County, Maryland kicked off on Friday night, with a few marquee games taking place. Each week, High School on SI has you covered on the latest high school football scores.
Quince Orchard 20, Stone Bridge 0
Churchill 28, Walter Johnson 6
Churchill visited Bethesda to face rival Walter Johnson and took care of business to improve to 3-0. Bulldogs quarterback Hunter Humphries had another solid performance with 112 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with a rushing score, while Noah Zhang scored a rushing touchdown of his own along with 161 yards. Joe Rydzewski's squad has really proven themselves these first few weeks.
Northwest 28, Bethesda-Chevy Chase 14
Northwest got their first win under new head coach David Riggio as they beat B-CC by two touchdowns on the road. The Jaguars trailed 14-7 at halftime, but they responded with 21 unanswered points to seal it. Northwest running back Isaiah Taylor scored three touchdowns on the ground, while the defense stepped up with two interceptions in the second half.