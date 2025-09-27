Montgomery County Maryland High School Football Recaps - Sept 25-26, 2025
Week 4 of high school football season took place in Montgomery County, Maryland this weekend. Each week, High School on SI has you covered on the latest high school football scores.
Quince Orchard 49, Seneca Valley 0
Quince Orchard continues to cruise through the competition as they shut out Seneca Valley big on Thursday night. Cougars quarterback Will Drakeford threw two touchdown passes in the contest. Meanwhile, the defense also stepped up with a blocked punt returned for a score, and a fumble returned for a score. Rico Jackson scored both a rushing TD and the blocked punt return TD. QO is now 4-0 and will face undefeated Churchill in Potomac next Friday.
Sherwood 21, Blake 12
This was the Game of the Week in MoCo as two archrivals faced off in Sandy Spring. However, it was Sherwood that got the advantage by the end for the home victory over Blake. The Bengals led 6-4 late in the first half, until Warriors quarterback Matthew Larsen connected with Caleb Hollowell for a go-ahead touchdown with three seconds left in the half.
Blake retook the lead midway through the fourth quarter when Wilton Cameron found Dereion Wilkinson for a long touchdown strike. However, Sherwood responded with a field goal and an AJ Lopez 14-yard touchdown run. The Warriors improve to 4-0 with the victory.
Paint Branch 27, Northwest 7
In another battle of MoCo football powerhouses, Paint Branch had the advantage the majority of the way for the road victory over Northwest. Panthers running back Alijah Bah was electric with three touchdown runs in the contest. Paint Branch now improves to 3-1 on the season.