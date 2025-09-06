Montgomery County Maryland High School Football Recaps - Sept 5, 2025
High school football season kicked off for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) on Friday night, with a few marquee games taking place. Each week, High School on SI has you covered on the latest high school football scores.
Quince Orchard 35, Paint Branch 0
The highly anticipated Game of the Week took place between Quince Orchard and Paint Branch. However, it was anything but competitive as the Cougars continue to prove why they're the defending state champions and still a powerhouse.
Newly-transferred senior quarterback Will Drakeford threw three touchdowns and even scored on a QB sneak, as he connected with Rafferty Bankert, Diego Rodriguez, and Isaiah Simms. Meanwhile, junior running back Jaiden Hebron scored on a short touchdown run as he could be the proper replacement for Iverson Howard.
John Kelley's defense also showed up as they prevented Michael Nesmith's Panthers from scoring all night. Down 21-0, Paint Branch went for it on 4th and 24, but QO's Amari Wilson came away with the interception. Kacey Gilliam (James Madison commit) and Jaheim Bond also stepped up on the Cougars defense.
Blake 7, Northwest 3
This contest featured a lot of defense as there was no scoring in the first half. The first points of the game came in late in the third quarter when Northwest kicked a field goal to take a 3-0 lead. However, Blake came through late in the game when Wilton Cameron connected with Armani Fowlkes for the go-ahead touchdown with 1:06 left. Bryon Marshall's Bengals hung on in the end for the opening home victory over the Jaguars and first-year head coach David Riggio.
Churchill 16, Bethesda-Chevy Chase 0
Two rivals went at it in Potomac on the first week of the season. However, it was Churchill who emerged victorious for a shutout win. Joe Rydzewski's squad took care of business against Bethesda-Chevy Chase's second-year head coach Matt Schwartzback. Funny enough, former Barons head coach Ben Minturn is now an assistant coach for the Bulldogs.
Churchill junior quarterback Hunter Humphries made his varsity debut and threw two touchdown passes, one to Will Quackenboss and another to AJ Wiseman. Meanwhile, the defense stepped up for the Bulldogs as they kept B-CC at bay all evening and even recorded two safeties for a rare 4-0 football score early on.