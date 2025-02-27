High School

Mount St. Joe’s Cooper Myers Commits to Wingate Lacrosse, Continuing Family Legacy

The standout midfielder joins Division II powerhouse Wingate University, aiming to contribute to the Bulldogs’ pursuit of a national title while studying sports management

Al Franyo

Cooper Myers, an important part for the rapidly improving lacrosse program at Mount St. Joseph, has announced he will play his college lacrosse at Wingate University.
Cooper Myers, an important part for the rapidly improving lacrosse program at Mount St. Joseph, has announced he will play his college lacrosse at Wingate University.

As the MIAA lacrosse season gets underway, one of the biggest storylines for Mount St. Joseph is whether the Gaels can build on last year’s improvement under head coach Tyler Reid. However, one thing is already certain—senior midfielder Cooper Myers has locked in his college decision.

Myers recently announced his commitment to Wingate University, a Division II program in the South Atlantic Conference (SAC). The Bulldogs, led by head coach Tim Boyle, have become a national powerhouse, boasting an 89-31 record under Boyle’s leadership. Wingate has won three SAC Tournament championships, made five NCAA Tournament appearances in the last seven seasons, and reached the Final Four in 2021. Entering the 2025 season, the Bulldogs are 4-0 and ranked in the Top 5, with their sights set on the program’s first national title.

For Myers, committing to Wingate continues a family tradition. His father, Jay Myers, played lacrosse at Towson (Class of 1992), while his brother, Corey Myers, is currently a sophomore midfielder at UMBC. All three have also represented Mount St. Joseph during their high school careers.

“My club coach, Ron Klausner, who was a high school classmate of Coach Boyle, first introduced me to Wingate,” said Myers. “When I visited, I immediately felt a strong connection with Coach Boyle and assistant coach Mike Moore, who is originally from Ellicott City. I also love their Sports Management program, which I believe will prepare me well for a career in sports business.”

As he prepares for his final high school season, Myers is eager to make an impact at Wingate, helping the Bulldogs chase their first national title.

