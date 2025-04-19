High School

NBA playoffs 2025: Players who went to high school in Maryland

List includes notable players such as Josh Hart, Obi Toppin and Jeff Green

Harry Lichtman

Apr 11, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The 2025 NBA playoffs are here, as 16 teams are looking to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy in June.

One thing about the NBA is that a good number of players went to high school in Maryland. In fact, there are eight NBA players in this year's postseason to represent Maryland high schools, including two brothers, Cam and Pat Spencer, who went to Boys' Latin School of Maryland in Baltimore.

Here is a list of players in the 2025 NBA playoffs who went to high school in Maryland. NOTE: List does not include play-in round teams.

New York Knicks

Josh Hart - Wheaton (Silver Spring)

Indiana Pacers

Obi Toppin - Mt. Zion Prep (Baltimore)

Orlando Magic

Trevelin Queen - North County (Glen Burnie)

Miami Heat

Haywood Highsmith - Archbishop Curley

Houston Rockets

Jeff Green - Northwestern (Hyattsville)

Cam Whitmore - Archbishop Spalding (Severn)

Golden State Warriors

Pat Spencer - Boys' Latin School of Maryland (Baltimore)

Memphis Grizzlies

Cam Spencer - Boys' Latin School of Maryland (Baltimore)

