NBA playoffs 2025: Players who went to high school in Maryland
The 2025 NBA playoffs are here, as 16 teams are looking to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy in June.
One thing about the NBA is that a good number of players went to high school in Maryland. In fact, there are eight NBA players in this year's postseason to represent Maryland high schools, including two brothers, Cam and Pat Spencer, who went to Boys' Latin School of Maryland in Baltimore.
Here is a list of players in the 2025 NBA playoffs who went to high school in Maryland. NOTE: List does not include play-in round teams.
New York Knicks
Josh Hart - Wheaton (Silver Spring)
Indiana Pacers
Obi Toppin - Mt. Zion Prep (Baltimore)
Orlando Magic
Trevelin Queen - North County (Glen Burnie)
Miami Heat
Haywood Highsmith - Archbishop Curley
Houston Rockets
Jeff Green - Northwestern (Hyattsville)
Cam Whitmore - Archbishop Spalding (Severn)
Golden State Warriors
Pat Spencer - Boys' Latin School of Maryland (Baltimore)
Memphis Grizzlies
Cam Spencer - Boys' Latin School of Maryland (Baltimore)
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App