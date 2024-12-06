North Point Triumphs Over Mervo in Overtime Thriller, Claims Maryland 4A/3A Football Title
No matter the weather conditions, Mervo and North Point has provided gripping drama the last two years in the Maryland Class 4A/3A football championship.
Thursday evening, in the frigid cold, North Point claimed a 21-20 overtime victory at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Senior running back Damien Brown rushed for 142 yards and two scores.
The Eagles stopped Mervo’s 2-point conversion run on the final play to win their second title in three seasons.
Here’s five takeaways from Thursday’s championship game
Redemption for North Point
As North Point players scattered on the field after the game’s final play Thursday, longtime defensive coordinator Mike Rucker fell to the turf in tears.
Nearly a year after Mervo scored twice in the fourth quarter the latter with two minutes left, the Eagles denied the Mustangs from inside the 2-yard for victory.
It was almost deja vu again Thursday for the Eagles, who seemingly had control as Brown, Russell Jackson (44 yards) and quarterback Kyler Ferriera tattered Mervo for nearly 240 rushing yards. Mervo rallied to force overtime where Ferriera’s seven-yard touchdown run and Christian Solomon’s extra point put the Eagles up.
Davon Jones, whose two scoring posses brought Mervo back in regulation, found the end zone from 10 yards, pulled the Mustangs to 21-20. North Point was flagged for an unsportsmanlike penalty, putting the ball inside the 2.
The Eagles regrouped and ended 362 days of angst.
"Last year we were in the same position and we let it get away," Brown said. "We knew that we had to find a way. I can't say how much this win means to me. We waited 11 months for this moment."
Third time not the charm for Mervo
In its previous two championships, Mervo had to grind across the finish line. It was fitting another comeback came down to a couple of yards from the goal line.
This time, the so-called football gods weren’t on the Mustangs’ side.
“It’s a part of the process and we understand that,” Mervo coach Patrick Nixon said. “The last few years we we’re on the other end of this, and this year it’s a little different. It’s a 2-point conversion play that we’ve been running all year — and they were ready for it.”
In 2022, Mervo trailed 13-0 in the opening quarter to Dundalk in the 4A/3A final. The Mustangs won, 22-13.
Last year, Mervo scored the final 14 points to deny North Point a second straight title, in a match played in a light fog at Navy Stadium.
After gaining just 70 yards in the first half, the Baltimore City school found its rhythm late in third quarter. Davon Smith threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Tywan Baker with 50 seconds left.
It was the Mustangs’ first completed pass in regulation. Smith (147 total yards) threw a 19-yard scoring pass to Marquise McDougal, helping Mervo pull even with 3:45 left in regulation.
Smith, a junior, said Mustangs relied on trust.
“That was our motto all year - trusting one another,” said Smith. “We made plays when it counted the most.”
“Charm City” vs. Waldorf
With Thursday’s overtime classic, North Point/Mervo is among the best rivalries currently in Maryland high school football. It was the fourth postseason meeting between the school since 2018.
In 2018, North Point won 23-13 in the 4A state semifinals. Mervo won, 34-7, in 4A/3A state quarterfinals in 2021.
The Eagles and Mustangs have also scrimmaged the past few years.
“It’s been pretty lucky for us scrimmaging them,” said North Point coach Bill Condo. “We’re very similar in ways.”
“I have a lot of respect for what they do offensively and defensively. They have great schemes and their kids are always prepared,” said Nixon. “I think there’s a healthy respect there…we know it’s going to be a great game and today didn’t disappoint.”
North Point won the 4A/3A title in 2022. The four-year Game of Thrones-esque battle between the Eagles and Mervo is the fifth such occurrence in the state finals history.
Montgomery County (Md.) rivals Seneca Valley and Sherwood held the 4A titles from 1995 to 1999. Urbana and Hereford rotated the 2A crown between 1998-2002.
For the last decade, Northwest, Quince Orchard and Henry A. Wise has ruled the 4A. Northwest won back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014 before Wise started its dynastic run in 2015.
The Pumas and Quince Orchard, who meet Friday night for the 2024 crown, have combined to win the last eight titles.
Thursday was a rare “OT” occurrence
The Eagles and Mustangs extra-play match was the first in a state final since 2006 when Suitland outlasted Sherwood at Ravens Stadium (now M&T Bank Stadium).
There’s been five overall, the first in 1990 with Wilde Lake over Damascus (13-7) in the 2A final. In 2005, Gwynn Park defeated Westminster for the 3A crown in the only double overtime state final.
The start of something big for the SMAC?
Condo called the SMAC “the SEC of Maryland high school football.”
North Point’s win could be the harbinger of a big weekend for the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference. Huntington (2A) and Patuxent (2A/1A) have a shot at titles this weekend.
Last weekend, five SMAC programs reached the state semifinals.
“The SMAC is tough football…we’re challenged week in and week out,” said Condo. “We have great coaches, great athletes at each school. Nothing’s given, it’s all earned.”
North Point lost to Leonardtown in the season opener. Leonardtown led Mervo late in regulation in last week’s 4A/3A semifinals before falling. The Eagles’ other loss was a double overtime loss to Calvert, which played in the 2A/1A state final a year ago.
Westlake missed the 2A final, losing in overtime to reigning champ Stephen Decatur. Westlake had 20-point second half lead.
“That nine-week schedule with all those SMAC teams really lead us to this,” said North Point junior quarterback Kyler Ferriera. “We play teams in the regular season that’s better than the teams we play in the playoffs.”