Olympic Gold medalist Quincy Wilson runs blistering anchor leg to break 40-year national record at Penn Relays

US HIGH SCHOOL NATIONAL RECORD - Bullis School goes 3:06.31 in the 4x400m.



Quincy Wilson splits 43.99 as the team of Mickey Green, Cam Homer, Colin Abrams and Wilson break a 40-year-old record!!!



Kingston College gets the win in 3:05.93.



