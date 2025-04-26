Olympic Gold medalist Quincy Wilson runs blistering anchor leg to break 40-year national record at Penn Relays
In one of the most electrifying moments in the history of high school track and field, the Bullis School from Maryland shattered the U.S. high school national record in the boys’ 4x400-meter relay at the 2025 Penn Relays, clocking an astonishing 3:06.31. Despite finishing second to Jamaica’s powerhouse Kingston College, who won the race in 3:05.93, Bullis etched their names into the record books by surpassing a 40-year-old mark. The previous mark of 3:07.40 was set by Hawthorne (Calif.) in 1985. The full race can be seen at the bottom of the article
Leading the record-setting charge was none other than Quincy Wilson, the Olympic gold medalist who stunned the world last summer as part of Team USA’s 4x400m relay squad at the Paris 2024 Games—all while heading into his junior year of high school. Now a junior in the class of 2026, Wilson once again proved why he’s a generational talent, splitting an absurd 43.99 seconds on the anchor leg.
He was joined by an elite crew of teammates: Mickey Green, Cam Homer, and Colin Abrams. The quartet’s performance not only obliterated the previous high school national record of 3:07.40 set by Hawthorne High (CA) in 1985 but also elevated the prestige of high school track on a global stage. Their time now stands as the fastest ever run by a high school team in U.S. history. Below is the final leg of the relay.
A Record Four Decades in the Making
To understand the magnitude of Bullis’ achievement, it helps to consider the legacy of the previous record. For four decades, the 3:07.40 mark had been the gold standard—seemingly untouchable despite generations of gifted runners attempting to rewrite history. That it finally fell in front of a packed Franklin Field crowd, at one of the world’s most revered relay meets, only adds to the moment’s weight.
Quincy Wilson: The Legend Continues
Wilson’s 43.99 split is more than just fast—it’s historic. For a high school athlete to run under 44 seconds on a relay leg is virtually unheard of. It’s a reminder that Wilson is not just a standout at the prep level, but one of the best 400-meter runners in the world, period.
Fresh off his Olympic triumph in Paris—where he became the youngest male gold medalist in the event since 1928—Wilson has returned to high school track not to rest on his laurels, but to keep raising the bar. And he’s doing just that. Already the indoor national record holder in the 400-meter (45.13) he will look to beat his high school outdoor personal best from last season of 45.13 seconds.
His combination of elite-level strength, poise under pressure, and technical precision makes him one of the most valuable athletes to ever come through the U.S. high school system. It’s not a stretch to say he’s redefining what’s possible for prep athletes.
Kingston College Takes the Win, but Bullis Wins the Moment
Though Bullis didn’t cross the finish line first, their performance arguably stole the spotlight. Kingston College, one of Jamaica’s premier athletic programs, held off the American challengers by a slim margin to win the Championship of America title in 3:05.93—a time that ranks among the fastest ever at Penn Relays. But for many observers, it was Bullis’ gutsy and historic run that left the lasting impression.
With every exchange, the lead fluctuated. By the time Wilson got the baton, Bullis was in contention, and he delivered a jaw-dropping final lap that drew a thunderous reaction from the Franklin Field crowd. He surged with all he could, and passed a few competitors, but was just shy of the ultimate comeback.
What Comes Next
For Wilson and Bullis, the season is far from over. With the postseason fast approaching, the possibility of more records falling is very real. With a squad this deep, Bullis could realistically take aim at other relay marks before the season closes.
Beyond high school, Wilson’s future is already secure—he’s widely projected to turn professional before college and will be one of the faces of U.S. sprinting heading into the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
A Moment That Transcends High School Sports
Friday’s race was more than just a meet highlight; it was a cultural moment for high school track. It showed what’s possible when elite talent, preparation, and opportunity collide. And it provided a glimpse into the future—not just of U.S. track and field, but of the global sprint scene.
Below is the full 4x400-meter relay that occurred April, 25, 2025 courtesy of FloTrack.