Olympic Gold Medalist Quincy Wilson to Announce College Choice on Nov. 24
A talented high school student-athlete from Maryland is preparing to make one of the most anticipated college commitments of the year.
Record-Breaking Bullis Star Sets Decision Date
Quincy Wilson, a senior track and field phenom at the Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland, is expected to announce his college decision on Monday, November 24 according to an Instagram story he shared Saturday. The announcement will be livestreamed on YouTube, drawing attention from fans, college programs and the international track and field community.
Wilson, who also contributed to Bullis’ share of the Interstate Athletic Conference football title earlier this month, narrowed his list to five programs: Texas A&M, South Carolina, Maryland, USC and UCLA. All five schools boast deep track and field traditions, elite coaches and strong Olympic development pipelines.
Youngest U.S. Male Olympian Makes History
Wilson vaulted into global prominence in 2024 when he earned a gold medal as part of the United States men’s 4x400-meter relay team at the Paris Olympic Games. At just 16 years old, he became:
The youngest American male track and field Olympian in history
The second-youngest Olympic gold medalist ever in track and field
His achievement placed him alongside some of the most iconic sprinters in U.S. history, all while he continued competing at the high school level.
National Champion with World-Class Speed
Wilson holds the American high school record in the 400 meters, both indoors and outdoors. His explosive finishes and poise in major international events have made him one of the most sought-after teenagers in global athletics. As a multisport athlete, he also showcased his versatility this fall by playing wide receiver and defensive back for Bullis football.
Bullis head coach Skyler Springs, son of former NFL star Shawn Springs, praised his student-athlete’s maturity and future potential.
“I know he’s going to do great in the Olympics in the future to come,” Springs said.
Eyeing Los Angeles 2028
With the next Summer Olympic Games set for Los Angeles in 2028, Wilson’s decision could shape his path toward another Olympic run — this time on home soil.
He turns 18 in January and has already earned back-to-back honors as Gatorade Maryland Boys Track and Field Player of the Year (2023-24, 2024-25).
The next step in his journey comes Monday, when he reveals where he’ll take his talent next. The world will be watching.