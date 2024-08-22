Olympic Gold Medalist Quincy Wilson Has Incredible High School Football Highlights
Imagine this: You're a DMV-area high school football player, a linebacker or a defensive back. You've spent the week navigating the general drudgery of teenage life, from homework to your various social obligations.
And then, on Friday night, you have to try and tackle an Olympic sprinter.
This is the fate that will befall the athletes of the Interstate Athletic Conference this fall, as they attempt to reckon with Quincy Wilson of the Bullis School in Potomac, Md.—a men's 4x400-meter relay track and field gold medalist at this month's Summer Olympics in Paris.
On Wednesday, Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III—an outstanding hurdler in his day—shared on social media two Hudl clips of Wilson leaving defenders in the dust on the gridiron.
"16-year old Olympic Gold Medalist Quincy Wilson isn’t JUST a track star. He was GETTING ACTIVE on the football field too," Griffin wrote.
Wilson's triumph in Paris made him the youngest track and field gold medalist in the history of the Olympics. Perhaps in Los Angeles he can add flag football to his repertoire.