Prince George's County Maryland High School Football Recaps and Scores - Oct. 17-18, 2025
Week 7 of the 2025 Maryland high school football season in Prince George's County, Maryland took place this weekend. There were once again plenty of one-sided affairs with teams scoring a lot of points en route to victory.
Each week, High School on SI has you covered on the latest high school football scores and news.
Charles H. Flowers 35, Oxon Hill 0
The Charles H. Flowers High School football team has been in the news for all the wrong reasons this past week. Head coach Dameon Powell was suspended following the news of an ineligible player being on the team. As a result, the team had to forfeit the games the player participated in.
Nevertheless, the Jaguars still looked like the Jaguars as they shut out another PG County contender in Oxon Hill. Flowers running back Kodi Gardner was the MVP of this contest, finishing with five touchdowns, four rushing and one receiving.
Wise 35, Potomac 0
Funny enough, there was another game on Friday night featuring a PG County football powerhouse with the exact same final score. Wise visited Potomac and shut them out with five touchdowns. Even funnier, the Pumas have now scored exactly 35 points in their last three games as they improve to 5-2 on the season.
Gwynn Park 21, Crossland 3
Finally, Gwynn Park is not to be underestimated in the county. They deserve to be in the same conversation as Wise and Flowers. The Yellowjackets visited Crossland and put up three touchdowns for the victory on Saturday afternoon. Gwynn Park improves to 6-1 on the year.
Other Prince George's County High School Football Scores
Douglass-PG 62, Friendly 0
Parkdale 18, Northwestern 6
Eleanor Roosevelt 47, Bowie 0
Largo 62, Central 28
Suitland 47, DuVal 0
Laurel 55, Bladensburg 0