Prince George's County Maryland High School Football Recaps and Scores - Oct. 31-Nov. 1, 2025
Week 9 of the 2025 Maryland high school football season in Prince George's County took place this weekend. It was also the final week of the regular season as the Maryland Public Schools Secondary Athletic Association (MPSSAA) football playoffs begin next weekend. Each week, High School on SI has you covered on the latest high school football scores and news.
Charles H. Flowers 42, Suitland 0
The best team in PG County continues to play that way even without Dameon Powell. Flowers cruised to a dominant shutout victory over Suitland to finish perfect at 9-0. After starting 3-0, the Jaguars closed out their remaining six games in the regular season by scoring 30-plus points. Despite the absence of Powell, Flowers should be in good shape for the playoffs.
Wise 63, Northwestern 0
Another PG County football powerhouse in Wise fared even better by dropping a 60-burger on Northwestern. After starting the season 1-2, Steve Rapp's Pumas went on to win their last six games in a row. Wise finishes the regular season at 7-2, as they look to make it back to the 4A state championship game.
Eleanor Roosevelt 14, Oxon Hill 7
Both Oxon Hill and Eleanor Roosevelt are looking to contend in the playoffs. Their Halloween matchup didn't feature much scoring, but the Raiders got the job done by sneaking past the Clippers by one touchdown. Both teams finish with solid regular seasons at 6-3.
Douglass-PG 32, Gwynn Park 0
Finally, Gwynn Park and Douglass-PG faced off in a battle of 7-1 PG County teams on Saturday afternoon. However, it wasn't even close as the Eagles dominated the Yellowjackets with a shutout victory to finish the regular season 8-1. Despite the shutout loss, Gwynn Park still had a great season as they enter the playoffs at 7-2.
Other Prince George's County High School Football Scores
Friday, Oct. 31
Largo 44, Friendly 0
Laurel 13, Bowie 12
Saturday, Nov. 1
Central 38, Fairmont Heights 30
Potomac 63, Bladensburg 0
DuVal 35, Parkdale 14
Crossland 26, Suitland 0