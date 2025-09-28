Prince George's County Maryland High School Football Recaps - Sept 26-27, 2025
Week 4 of high school football season in Prince George's County, Maryland kicked off this weekend, with games taking place on Friday and Saturday. Each week, High School on SI has you covered on the latest high school football scores.
Wise 50, Bowie 0
Two PG County rivals faced off on Friday night, but this rivalry seems to be one-sided with Wise crushing Bowie in a shutout. The Pumas had the advantage the whole way thanks to quarterback Eric Wedge leading the offense, while the defense stepped up by not allowing a single point. They even blocked a punt and recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown. Wise now improves to 2-2.
Potomac 32, Oxon Hill 26 (OT)
This was the Game of the Week in PG County as two undefeated schools faced off in this year's Community Bowl. The game lived up to the hype as Potomac escaped with the OT victory over Oxon Hill. The Wolverines scored the game-winning touchdown in the first overtime when quarterback Damarion Baxter scored on a five-yard keeper. Potomac forced OT late in regulation when Baxter threw a 28-yard touchdown pass, with the two-point conversion tying it up at 26-26.
Flowers 35, DuVal 13
Finally, Flowers improved to 4-0 on the season with a home victory over DuVal. Jaguars running backs Kodi Gardner and Anthony Olakanye both pounded the rock with rushing touchdowns for Dameon Powell's offense.