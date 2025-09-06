Prince George's County Maryland High School Football Recaps - Sept 5, 2025
High school football season kicked off for Prince George's County Public Schools (PGCPS) in Maryland on Friday night, with a few marquee games taking place. Each week, High School on SI has you covered on the latest high school football scores.
King's Fork (VA) 27, Wise 19
Coming off an appearance in the MPSSAA 4A state title game, Henry A. Wise opened the season in Virginia to face King's Fork. However, the Bulldogs got the edge at the end for the close victory over Steve Rapp's Pumas.
Wise did have some key moments like a 31-yard rushing touchdown by Cameron Parker, a 79-yard pick-six by Jordan Hicks, and a 20-yard touchdown pass from Eric Wedge III to Zorian Gray-Vest to take a 19-14 lead. However, King's Fork's Zydareyus Wynn returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to take back the lead. Another Bulldogs touchdown later on sealed it.
Flowers 23, Eastern (DC) 7
Another PG County powerhouse took the field on Friday night as C.H. Flowers hosted D.C. foe Eastern. Dameon Powell's Jaguars kept the momentum in their favor as they got a couple rushing touchdowns and a pick-six all in the first half.
Eleanor Roosevelt 7, Digital Pioneers Academy (DC) 0
This game turned out to be very ugly, but Eleanor Roosevelt came through with the lone score of the game for the win against D.C. school Digital Pioneers Academy. The Raiders scored a touchdown in the first half while both defenses kept it close the rest of the way.