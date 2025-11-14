Prince George's County Matchups Highlight Second Round of MPSSAA Football Playoffs
The second round of the MPSSAA high school football playoffs begins this weekend with three matchups in Prince George's County taking place. Who will advance to the state quarterfinals? Let's see who's left.
DuVal at Wise (4A)
Wise returns to the playoffs as they look to make it back to the MPSSAA 4A state championship game. Last year, the Pumas made it to the title game where they lost to Quince Orchard. However, Steve Rapp's squad is still strong as they finished 8-1 in the regular season.
DuVal is nowhere on the level of Wise as they are currently 4-6. Nevertheless, the Tigers are coming off back-to-back wins over Parkdale in both the regular season and postseason. However, the Pumas have the clear advantage here.
C.H. Flowers at Eleanor Roosevelt (4A)
C.H. Flowers started the season undefeated as they cruised through the competition. Unfortunately, the Jaguars dealt with an eligibility issue which resulted in head coach Dameon Powell getting suspended the rest of the year. Regardless, Flowers is still tough to beat as they come off back-to-back blowout wins over Suitland.
Eleanor Roosevelt seems like the third wheel in terms of PG County football play in Class 4A. The Raiders are 6-3 and coming off three consecutive wins. Roosevelt was shut out 26-0 by the Jaguars earlier in the season, but this playoff matchup could be a hard-fought battle.
Oxon Hill at Potomac (4A/3A)
The lone 4A/3A matchup in PG County features Oxon Hill and Potomac. Both schools seem to be equally strong as they each finished the regular season 7-2. Their regular season matchup back on Sept. 27 turned out to be a thriller, with the Wolverines escaping with a 32-26 OT victory over the Clippers. That's an indication that the playoff rematch could be another instant classic.