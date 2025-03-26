Ranking the Top 10 DMV high school football games set to take place in 2025 so far
Is it too early to rank the top DMV high school football games we see for 2025?
Seeing the kind of games that are currently on deck for next season, we just couldn't resist in putting together a list of the top games we see so far between the Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.
All of the region's best teams are listed here from St. Frances Academy to Archbishop Spalding and others.
There's been plenty of intriguing matchups that are set in stone for the 2025 season and we think several of them have cinema written all over them. We decided to pluck 10 of those DMV games and rank them, though there's still plenty we're waiting for as well.
Take a look below at our list and let us know who you think we're missing from our Top 10 DMV games for 2025:
1. St. Frances Academy (Maryland) at Chaminade-Madonna (Florida), Aug. 23rd
We've dived into this game on a national level, but it's just the start to a long season for the St. Frances Academy Panthers as they will play many games away from Maryland once again. It all begins down in South Florida when they take on Chaminade-Madonna (Florida) at the Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase. Featuring one of their best teams to recent memory, the Panthers have a real shot of going down to Fort Lauderdale and coming away with a victory.
2. The Hun School (New Jersey) at Archbishop Spalding (Maryland), Sep. 5th
Archbishop Spalding spent most of the 2024 season in the national conversation along with St. Frances Academy, but this fall will be the time to see if they can maintain their stance without Malik Washington. The star quarterback graduates and Spalding will face a very talented The Hun School out of New Jersey. Looking at this matchup, it could really tell us a lot about the Cavaliers.
3. St. Frances Academy (Maryland) at St. John Bosco (California), Sep. 5th
And we're back to the Panthers and another one of their cross-country road trips they'll be taking. This time, it'll take them to the west coast up against national power St. John Bosco. Don't think jet lag will both St. Frances Academy as they came within 11 points of Mater Dei in 2024.
4. Good Counsel (Maryland) at Middletown (Delaware), Sep. 12th
We like a good ole All-DMV matchup and that's what this Good Counsel and Middletown game will be. The Falcons went 7-5 a year ago, but make no mistake about it that they're still one of Maryland's top high school football programs. Flipping over to Middletown and they're Delaware's top club with plenty to prove when to clash with Good Counsel.
5. Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) at Archbishop Spalding (Maryland), Aug. 30th
We won't mince words when we say this one could be a dark horse to being the best game of them all when Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) travels over to the DMV to take on Archbishop Spalding. The Knights feature rising junior running back Brayton Feister, who is a 4-star 2027 recruit. Get your popcorn ready for this interstate matchup.
6. Archbishop Spalding (Maryland) at Brownsburg (Indiana), Aug. 22nd
If you thought Archbishop Spalding would be ducking anyone out of state, you'd be mistaken as they are taking a road trip to Indiana and will face the 2024 Class 6A champion Brownsburg Bulldogs. Brownsburg rising junior quarterback Oscar Frye threw for 2,445 yards and 23 touchdowns last season. Can the Cavaliers slow down the Bulldogs' offensive attack on the road?
7. DePaul Catholic (New Jersey) at Good Counsel (Maryland), Sep. 5th
Good Counsel didn't run away from the smoke and are inviting any and all challengers. Facing the 2024 Non-Public B New Jersey state champion DePaul Catholic Spartans poses more than a test for the Falcons at home. A win here by Good Counsel would be a nice feather in its proverbial cap during the 2025 campaign.
8. Middletown (Delaware) at Bishop Watterson (Ohio), Aug. 30th
The Cavaliers will take their show on the road and out of Delaware when they take on Bishop Watterson in late August. The Eagles went undefeated last season at 16-0, winning a state championship. This will be a serious test for Middletown as they head outside of the DMV for this tilt.
9. St. Joseph Regional (New Jersey) at St. John’s (Washington, DC), Sep. 6th
Last season would be dubbed a down season for the St. John's Cadets as they went 5-5, dropping four of its last five games of the 2024 season. Taking on a very good St. Joseph Regional ball club out of New Jersey and earning a win would go a long way in getting the Cadets back on track among the DMV's elite.
10. DeMatha (Maryland) at Roman Catholic (Pennsylvania), Sep. 12th
Last but not least, we finally get a chance to list the Stags on here as they will travel into Pennsylvania to face off against Roman Catholic in Philadelphia. Now before you get too excited, this game wasn't close last year as DeMatha ran away with a 49-12 victory. Will there be any difference this time around in Philly?
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi