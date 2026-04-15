Saint James' Jayden Yates Voted 2025-26 Maryland Boys Basketball Player of the Year

Congratulations to Saint James' Jayden Yates on being voted High School on SI's Maryland Boys Basketball Player of the Year for the 2025-26 season. The senior guard finished at the top with 58.53-percent of votes.

Yates had a standout season for the Saints as he became the school's all-time leading scorer by surpassing 2,000 points. Saint James finished the season with a 20-9 record.

Despite falling to Takoma Academy in the semifinals, Yates was named to the MDPSSBT B Division All-Tournament Team. The senior averaged 23 points, five rebounds, five steals, and 3.5 assists, making 40-percent of his field goals.

Coming in second place in the poll is Lackey's Malik Gordon with 28.25-percent of votes. The senior led the Chargers to the MPSSAA 2A state title, their first boys basketball championship since 1959.

Gordon led the state in assists and steals, and was named SMAC Player of the Year and Third-Team All-Met. The senior averaged 15.4 points, 7.1 assists, 5.3 steals, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks.

Rounding out the top three is Blake's Armani Fowlkes with 10.95-percent. The senior guard led the Bengals to the MPSSAA 4A state championship, their first boys basketball state title in school history.

In the regular season, Fowlkes averaged 18 points, four rebounds, four steals, and four assists. The senior fared even better in the postseason with 25 points. He also made Third-Team All-Met and was a Player of the Year candidate.

Coming at fourth place is Kennedy's Gabe Colston with 1.97-percent. Colston averaged 25 points, seven rebounds, three steals, and one block for the Cavaliers. As a result, the junior was named Montgomery County Player of the Year and Fourth-Team All-Met.

Rounding out the top five is C.H. Flowers' Brandon Brooks with 0.08-percent. Brooks averaged 26 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists, and became the first junior to reach the 1,000-point mark for the Jaguars. To end the season, he was named PGCPS Unanimous Player of the Year, Prince George's County Championship MVP, and First-Team All-Met.

Next up in sixth place is Clinton Grace Christian's J'Lon Lyons with 0.07-percent. Lyons racked up multiple honors while averaging 17 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals, and shooting 40-percent from 3. The senior was named Gatorade Maryland Player of the Year, First-Team All-Met, and MPSC Co-Player of the Year.

The rest of the list goes Meade's Keon Scott (0.06), Mount Saint Joseph's B.J. Ranson (0.04), Bishop McNamara's Prince-Alexander Moody (0.02), Bullis' Xavier Skipworth (0.02), DeMatha's Ashton "Ace" Meeks (0.01), and Georgetown Prep's Sinan Huan (0).