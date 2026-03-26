Vote: Who should be the Maryland Boys Basketball Player of the Year for 2025-26?

With the 2025-26 Maryland high school boys basketball season is over with, that means the Player of the Week polls have also wrapped up. Now it's time to vote for the best Maryland high school boys basketball player of the 2025-26 season.

Congratulations to last week's Player of the Week winner: Sterling Perkins of Cambridge-South Dorchester.

Here are High School on SI's Maryland Boys Basketball Players of the Year for 2025-26. Scroll down to read about the list and cast your vote below.

Voting ends Sunday, April 12, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Ashton "Ace" Meeks, DeMatha

Meeks closed his DeMatha basketball career on a high note with a memorable senior season. He reached 1,800 career points and averaged 22 points, four rebounds, four assists, and 1.5 steals. Meeks' end-of-season honors include the MDPSBBT All-Tournament team, First-Team All-Met and First-Team All-WCAC.

Brandon Brooks, C.H. Flowers

Brooks averaged 26 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists, and became the first junior to reach the 1,000-point mark for Flowers. To end the season, he was named PGCPS Unanimous Player of the Year, Prince George's County Championship MVP, and First-Team All-Met.

Keon Scott, Meade

Scott is another junior who reached the 1,000-point mark for his career and dropped 37 points in a state quarterfinal. He was named Anne Arundel County's Player of the Year for the second consecutive time and made First-Team All-Met.

Armani Fowlkes, Blake

Fowlkes led Blake to the MPSSAA 4A boys basketball state championship. In the regular season, the senior averaged 18 points, four rebounds, four steals, and four assists. Fowlkes fared even better in the postseason with 25 points. He also made Third-Team All-Met and was a Player of the Year candidate.

J'Lon Lyons, Clinton Grace Christian

Lyons racked up multiple honors while averaging 17 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals, and shooting 43 percent from 3. The senior was named Gatorade Maryland Player of the Year, First-Team All-Met, and MPSC Co-Player of the Year.

Malik Gordon, Lackey

Gordon led Lackey to the MPSSAA 2A state title in his senior season, and averaged 15.4 points, 7.1 assists, 5.3 steals, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks. He led the state in assists and steals, and was named SMAC Player of the Year and Third-Team All-Met.

Prince-Alexander Moody, Bishop McNamara

Moody stepped up for Bishop McNamara in his senior season. The Indiana commit received honors such as First-Team All-WCAC and Second-Team All-Met.

Xavier Skipworth, Bullis

Skipworth had a remarkable season playing for Bruce Kelley at Bullis. The five-star sophomore was the IAC's leading scorer as he averaging 21.1 points and 6.1 rebounds, being named All-IAC and Second-Team All-Met.

Sinan Huan, Georgetown Prep

Huan was named IAC Player of the Year and also received Second-Team All-Met honors. The senior and Purdue commit averaged 18.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, two assists, and 3.5 blocks.

Gabe Colston, Kennedy

Colston averaged 25 points, seven rebounds, three steals, and one block for Kennedy. As a result, the junior was named Montgomery County Player of the Year and Fourth-Team All-Met.

B.J. Ranson, Mount St. Joseph

Ranson led Mount St. Joseph to 31 wins and was named MaxPreps Maryland High School Basketball Player of the Year. The senior and St. Joseph's commit averaged 22.7 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.2 assists en route to Baltimore Catholic League MVP honors.

Jayden Yates, Saint James

Yates became Saint James' all-time leading scorer by surpassing 2,000 points. The senior was also named to the MDPSSBT B Division All-Tournament Team, averaging 23 points, five rebounds, five steals, 3.5 assists, and three rebounds, making 40-percent of his field goals.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.