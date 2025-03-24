Saints Peter & Paul's Grant Messick is headed to Flagler College for lacrosse
Recruiting is the lifeblood to any college sports program. The Flager College mens lacrosse program, and its head coach Brian Duncan, is a prime example that if you succeed in recruiting, you can succeed on the field.
Duncan's team has been one of the biggest surprises during the 2025 season, picking up a 7-6 win, on Friday, over Molloy, the No. 14 team in the Division II national rankings. Flagler, currently ranked No. 8, played some of its better defense of the year as it improved to 10-1 on the season. Not only that, but the Saints, who began Division II play in 2022, have already exceeded their previous high for victories in a year by three games. The program is headed to the Peach Belt Conference in 2025.
On the recruiting front, the Saints and Duncan are also continuing to do very solid work with recruiting the MIAA. The program already has four 2026 MIAA student-athletes committed so far. The latest is midfielder Grant Messick who plays Saints Peter & Paul. Grant announced his commitment on February 18th.
"I chose Flagler because of the culture of the team, the coaching staff, and their enthusiasm for their players and the game," said Messick. "The beautiful campus and location also are amazing."
Many congratulations to Messick and his family. By the way, not only will he play for a college program whose best results under their coach are likely to come, but the same may be true for his Saints Peter & Paul Sabres with Coach Freddie Wolters running the show.
A year ago, in Coach Wolters' second season, the Sabres went 15-5 and appeared in the MIAA B Conference Championship. With Wolters' system even more in-place now, and the "unfinished business" factor likely huge, might SSPP, with Messick being a factor, take the next step and hoist the trophy for that conference in May?