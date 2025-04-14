Sherwood High grad Raphael Chillious has been named an assistant basketball coach at the University of Utah
NBA scout and Montgomery County, Maryland native Raphael Chillious has been hired by the University of Utah men’s basketball program.
Known as “Coach Chills,” the Sherwood High School graduate joins the Utah men’s basketball program as an assistant coach after spending the past year as a personnel evaluator with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Chillious is a veteran in college basketball circles and has earned a reputation as a high-level developmental coach and recruiter.
“Raphael has an established track record in player development and recruiting that will be integral to our program,” said Utah head men’s basketball coach Alex Jensen. “We’re excited to welcome him and his family to Salt Lake City and the University of Utah.”
During his career, Chills has coached 17 NBA players including 10 first round draft picks. He’s coached four NBA lottery picks and the overall No. 1 selection. He coached two players who were drafted straight out of high school.
Chillious has coached at various Division I college programs including East Carolina, UConn, Villanova and Washington.
During his stint at Washington, Chillious coached future NBA players Markelle Fultz, Dejounte Murray and Isaiah Thomas.
Fultz, a DeMatha graduate, was the overall No 1 pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2017 NBA Draft.
Chillious also has extensive experience coaching at the prep school level. Prior to joining the Grizzlies, the 1990 Sherwood graduate spent four years at South Kent School (2020-24) -- his second stint at the Connecticut boarding school. He returned to the school in a dual role as the associate athletics director and head coach for two seasons before taking over as the director of athletics in 2022. He went on to lead South Kent School to the 2023 NEPSAC Class AAA championship.
“I’m truly excited for the opportunity to join Jensen’s staff at the University of Utah,” said Chillious. “Alex is a tremendous coach and great person/friend. We’ve coached together on trips to Europe over the last few years so I’ve gotten to know him beyond the court. So many colleagues have asked me if I would ever go back to college coaching and I always said it would only be with someone I truly know, trust and respect at a place that has a rich basketball tradition. I hit the jackpot with both by joining his staff.”
Chillious has deep roots in Montgomery County and basketball runs in the family; his nephew, Justin Taylor, is the head coach at Gaithersburg High School.
“Coach Chills is and has always been a mentor and role model for me concerning hoops, just so happens, he is my uncle,” said Taylor, a Magruder High School graduate. “He wears many hats and is held in the highest regard by many at every level of basketball globally. How blessed am I to have such a reliable resource to continue to learn from, grow and share my wisdom with the teams I have coached, as well as the kids I come across. Very well-deserved, proud of and excited for him. Go Runnin’ Utes.”