NBA Star Kon Knueppel Honored By Wisconsin High School
A former Wisconsin high school basketball standout will have his college jersey on display for all to view.
Kon Knueppel, who starred at Wisconsin Lutheran High School, unveiled his Duke University jersey during a special ceremony at the school on Thursday.
The school honors alumni who have gone on to compete as a professional athlete. Knueppel was selected by the Charlotte Hornets in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft with the fourth overall pick.
Kon Knueppel: 'Wisconsin Lutheran Is A Special Place'
“Wisconsin Lutheran is a special place,” Knueppel said in a press conference during the evnet (thanks to WTMJ.com for the quotes). “I think back on the fun I had playing with my brother and cousins, but there’s also the school experience and the faith ties it has. Every classroom you walk into here has someone who genuinely cares about you, and that’s a special feeling.”
Knueppel led Wisconsin Lutheran to the Wisconsin high school basketball Division 2 state championship in 2024, being named Wisconsin’s Mr. Basketball that season along with the Associated Press player of the year honor and Gatorade award.
He posted 25.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and over five assists per game, including a double-double in the championship win. Knueppel shot almost 60 percent from the field as a senior after averaging nearly 20 points per game as a junior.
A five-star prospect, he was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament MFP for Duke, averaging 21 points, six rebounds and five assists per game during the tournament. He was voted all-ACC second team in his lone season with the Blue Devils.
Former Wisconsin High School Standout Having Big Season In NBA
Knueppel is currently averaging 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists on 48 percent shooting from the field for the Hornets.
“Kon’s rookie season in the NBA reflects the years of discipline, humility and relentless effort,” Rev. Dr. Kenneth Fisher, president of Wisconsin Lutheran High School, said. “Honoring his college jersey at WLHS not only celebrates his achievements, but also sends a clear message to our students: with character, faith and hard work, extraordinary goals are within reach.”
Wisconsin Lutheran is located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with an enrollment of just over 900 students. Established in 1903, the Vikings compete in the Woodland Conference West division.
The 2024 state championship for boys basketball was the third for the school, as they also won titles in 2009 and 2014.
Other notable alumni like Knueppel include NFL players Chris Garrett and Kevin Zeitler, along with PGA Tour golfer Mark Wilson.