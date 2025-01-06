SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings: Which team is our national champion?
In our final set of rankings for December, we asked whether Mater Dei did enough to secure the SBLive/High School on SI football national championship.
Despite Milton and North Crowley making their best cases in the Georgia and Texas state championship games, we concluded the answer is an emphatic yes.
The Monarchs went wire-to-wire at No. 1, completing their case to remain there by pulling away in the fourth quarter to defeat De La Salle 37-15 in California’s Open Division championship game.
The final week of the season had state champions crowned in Texas, Georgia and North Carolina, resulting in a final shakeup after Grayson defeated previous No. 5 Carrollton in the Georgia 6A final, putting the Rams in the final rankings at No. 20 and dropping the Trojans to No. 22.
Also entering the final rankings is South Carolina’s No. 1 team, Dutch Fork, which grabs the final spot in the season-ending Power 25.
Here’s the complete breakdown of the final SBLive/High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
SBLIVE/SI TOP 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGS
Final rankings for 2024 season
1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (13-0)
Previous ranking: 1. Last week: Season over
The Monarchs did everything asked of them during the season, mastering a schedule that included Centennial (twice), California’s unofficial top public school program, along with Bishop Gorman, St. Frances Academy, Kahuku, St. John Bosco (twice) and finally De La Salle in the CIF Open Division championship game.
2. Milton (Ga.) (15-0)
Previous ranking: 2. Last week: Def. Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.) 56-35
The Eagles ran the table to win a second consecutive state championship, this time at the 5A level. University of Miami signee Luke Nickel was 21 of 22 for 413 yards and four touchdowns in the final.
3. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (11-1)
Previous ranking: 3. Last week: Season over
The Gaels claimed their fourth consecutive Class 5A Division I championship and 21st state title.
4. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (16-0)
Previous ranking: 4. Last week: Def. No. 22 Westlake 50-21
The Panthers won their first UIL 6A Division 1 championship with a bravura performance in the final. Senior wide receiver Quentin Gibson was named offensive MVP of the title game, capping a season in which he caught a Dallas-area record 36 touchdowns and amassed 2,009 receiving yards.
5. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (11-1)
Previous ranking: 7. Last week: Season over
The Crusaders won a fourth consecutive Non-Public A championship by defeating rival Don Bosco Prep.
6. Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) (12-0)
Previous ranking: 8. Last week: Season over
The Cavaliers have won three consecutive MIAA A titles.
7. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) (13-2)
Previous ranking: 9. Last week: Season over
The Lions overcame an 0-2 start to finish in a familiar fashion — raising a 1A state championship trophy, the program’s fourth in a row and ninth overall.
8. Venice (Fla.) (14-1)
Previous ranking: 11. Last week: Season over
The Indians won their first state title since 2021 in their fourth consecutive appearance in a final, beating Lake Mary in the 7A title game.
9. Duncanville (Texas) (13-1)
Previous ranking: 10. Last week: Season over
The Panthers lost to eventual state champion North Crowley in an epic UIL 6A Division 1 semifinal.
10. North Shore (Galena Park, Texas) (14-1)
Previous ranking: 12. Last week: Season over
The Mustangs’ dream of a UIL 6A Division 1 title ended with a semifinal loss to Westlake.
11. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.) (12-1)
Previous ranking: 13. Last week: Season over
The Lions successfully defended their Open Division championship.
12. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) (13-1)
Previous ranking: 14. Last week: Season over
The Chargers won their second consecutive Utah 6A state championship and fifth since 2018.
13. Avon (Ohio) (16-0)
Previous ranking: 15. Last week: Season over
The Eagles proved to be the best team in the Buckeye State over the course of the season.
14. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (11-2)
Previous ranking: 16. Last week: Season over
The Braves gave the Monarchs a much tougher game than their first meeting, but it wasn’t enough to win the rematch in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 final.
15. Bryant (Ark.) (13-0)
Previous ranking: 17. Last week: Season over
The Hornets avenged their loss to Bentonville in last year’s 7A state final to secure their sixth title in the past seven years.
16. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia) (11-2)
Previous ranking: 18. Last week: Season over
The Hawks earned a third PIAA 6A championship with a dominant performance against Pittsburgh Central Catholic.
17. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) (12-2)
Previous ranking: 19. Last week: Season over
Miami signee Malachi Toney stepped in for injured Texas commit Dia Bell behind center in the 4A final and led the Patriots to the state title.
18. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (16-0)
Previous ranking: 22. Last week: Def. Rolesville (N.C.) 35-23
A week after dethroning Weddington in the 4A West Regional final, the Whirlies wrapped up the second state title in school history, defeating Rolesville for the second time this season. Game MVP Faizon Brandon — a five-star Tennessee commit — was 9 of 13 for 182 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a score.
19. East St. Louis (Ill.) (12-1)
Previous ranking: 20. Last week: Season over
The Flyers won their 11th Illinois state title by defeating Geneva in the 6A final.
20. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) (14-1)
Previous ranking: NR. Last week: Def. No. 21 Carrollton 38-24
The Rams overcame a season-opening 20-19 loss to Collins Hill to rattle off 14 consecutive wins and earn their fourth state title, handing the Trojans their first loss in the 6A final. Elijah Miller’s 3-yard touchdown run with 1:38 left in the third quarter broke a 24-24 tie, and his 25-yard touchdown run with 3:41 remaining sealed the deal.
21. Carrollton (Ga.) (14-1)
Previous ranking: 5. Last week: Lost to No. 20 Grayson 38-24
The Trojans were denied their first state championship since 1998 as the Rams harried 5-star Colorado signee Julian Lewis to three fourth-quarter turnovers to spoil what otherwise was a banner night (30 of 42, 333 yards, two touchdowns).
22. Westlake (Austin, Texas) (14-2)
Previous ranking: 6. Last week: Lost to No. 4 North Crowley 50-21
A week after the Chaparrals dominated their semifinal clash with North Shore, they couldn’t slow Chris Jimerson, Quentin Gibson and the rest of North Crowley’s high-powered offense.
23. De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) (12-1)
Previous ranking: 24. Last week: Season over
The Spartans dominated their CIF North Coast rivals before falling to national champion Mater Dei in the CIF Open Division final.
24. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (10-1)
Previous ranking: 25. Last week: Season over
The Stags secured their first WCAC title since 2016 by defeating Our Lady of Good Counsel.
25. Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) (13-0)
Previous ranking: NR. Last week: Season over
The Silver Foxes ended their season with a 35-21 victory over Summerville in the South Carolina 5A Division 1 championship game.
Dropped out
21. Buford (Ga.)
23. Southlake Carroll (Texas)
Just missed
Atascocita (Humble, Texas)
Brownsburg (Ind.)
Centennial (Corona, Calif.)
Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.)
DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.)
Edna Karr (New Orleans)
IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Martinsburg (W.Va.)
Maury (Norfolk, Va.)
Parker (Birmingham, Ala.)
St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)
St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Vandegrift (Austin, Texas)
— René Ferrán | rferran.scorebooklive@gmail.com
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App